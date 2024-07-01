Mavs projected starting lineup with Klay Thompson
The Dallas Mavericks might have been the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference but made a miraculous run to the NBA Finals before being simply outmatched by the Boston Celtics. At the end of the day, there's only so much that Luka Doncic can do.
Adding depth was a crucial objective for Dallas entering this offseason. Not only did they sign Naji Marshall, an underrated 3-and-D wing, but they just inked Klay Thompson to a three-year deal. Even coming off of his down year Thompson is an elite shooter and should help Dallas a ton.
With Thompson officially locked in, it's a good time to preview what Dallas' starting lineup would look like if the season started today.
Mavericks projected starting lineup after adding Klay Thompson
Position
Player
PG
Luka Doncic
SG
Kyrie Irving
SF
Klay Thompson
PF
P.J. Washington
C
Daniel Gafford
Thompson officially replaces Derrick Jones Jr. who signed a deal with the Clippers on Sunday. While Jones is more athletic and a better defender than Thompson, the things Klay can do on the offensive end even now, Jones can't even dream of. He opens the floor a ton for Doncic and Irving to operate.
Speaking of Doncic and Irving, this is still very much their team. Luka will have the ball in his hands almost the entire time he's on the floor, and should do wonders for a player like Thompson spotting up. Irving is a strong distributor as well, even if he isn't quite Luka.
Up front, Dallas has even more floor spacing capabilities with P.J. Washington, a player who might not be super efficient from three-point range but can make open ones, starting as their power forward. Daniel Gafford doesn't provide too much on the offensive end, but is an outstanding defensive anchor who should help Dallas' weak perimeter defense.
Depth was a concern for Dallas entering the offseason, but having this starting lineup along with the likes of Marshall, Dereck Lively, and Maxi Kleber coming off the bench has Dallas deeper than people might realize.