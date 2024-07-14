Max Fried's All-Star nod exposes a major problem the Braves haven't addressed yet
By John Buhler
At some point, we have to ask ourselves a very serious question: Can Max Fried hit? While we all know that he can, the Atlanta Braves are not about to make the All-Star starting pitcher be a two-way player at this stage of his career. It was announced on Saturday that Fried would be replacing Ranger Suarez on the National League roster. While it was well-deserved, it exposes an even bigger issue.
With half a month left before the trade deadline, Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos needs to address this inconsistent at best offensive lineup for the Braves. There is not much he can do in the infield, other than kick the struggling Orlando Arcia to the curb, but he is so not going to do that. Anthopoulos may not like it, but the idea for Atlanta to add an outfielder is increasingly paramount.
This quote Adam Duvall gave David O'Brien of The Athletic perfectly encapsulates the issue at hand.
“It seemed like we had some momentum at the beginning of Arizona, and then we didn’t finish that series like we wanted to."
To be fair, Duvall is part of the problem. His struggles at the plate this season have been well documented. What has become increasingly apparent for the Braves is they need to make a splash to bolster their offense. Centerfielder Michael Harris II is still not back from injuring his hamstring earlier. Ronald Acuña Jr. has been out for the season with a torn ACL since Memorial Day Weekend as well.
All signs suggest that the Braves should do something to improve their outfield, but only time will tell.
Max Fried being an All-Star only reveals Atlanta Braves' biggest problem
Entering the final day before the All-Star Break, Atlanta will be sending four of its players to Arlington for the Midsummer Classic. Fried joins fellow starting pitchers Reynaldo Lopez and Chris Sale. The only other Braves player going to Texas would be designated hitter Marcell Ozuna. No Acuña, no Harris, no Ozzie Albies, no Matt Olson, no Sean Murphy, no Austin Riley. Therein lies the problem...
Atlanta had a record-setting season last year because of its offense. It was supposed to be the strength of this team. Instead, it has been the area that was most often scrutinized over the offseason. Atlanta is sending three starting pitchers to the All-Star game, and Spencer Strider is not one of them, who has been out since the second week of the season since injuring his right UCL.
The good news for Braves Country is Anthopoulos works in silence. Nothing gets out unless he wants it to. Over the last several years, he has made it a point to acquire the right kind of talent to help this team win games down the stretch and into October. Sometimes it works out great, whereas in other instances it does not. He may not make the move you want, but he will make the move Atlanta needs.
The Braves are still a playoff-caliber team, but they must improve their offense to get over the top.