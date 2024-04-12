Max Homa major history: Best finish at The Masters, every major championship
How has Max Homa performed at The Masters and other major championships?
Max Homa has enjoyed immense success over the past few years on the PGA Tour in the golfing world. He rose to fame as a social media personality who was also a pro golfer, most notably roasting people's swings that they posted. Though he still partakes in that on occasion, he's been more focused on winning golf tournaments and rising up as one of the top players in the world.
Entering The Masters 2024, Homa was the No. 11-ranked golfer in the world. He's been stellar for many years, but there has been one thing missing or lacking from his resumé: Major championship success.
It's something that Homa has mentioned many times, that being the next step in his career. And it's starting to show more recently. That has fans wondering if Max Homa has won a major and what his track record in major championships looks like. Let's take a look.
Has Max Homa ever won a major championship?
Max Homa has never won a major championship. In fact, the reason he's made having more success in majors is that he only has one Top 10 finish in a major, which came in the 2023 season. Moreover, that is part of only two finishes in major championships out of 17 that he's played in which he's finished inside the Top 40. He's also missed the cut in nine of the 17 majors that he's played.
Max Homa majors history: Best finish at every major championship
Here's a look at the best finishes at major championships for Max Homa in his career.
Major Championship
Best Finish
Year of Finish
The Masters
T43
2023
PGA Championship
T13
2022
US Open
T47
2022
The Open Championship
T10
2023
Even if modest, all of Homa's best major finishes have come in the last couple of years. It's also worth noting that the US Open has been his biggest problem to this point. T47 is his best finish, but it's also the only time in five tries at that major that he's made the cut, including in 2013 when he competed as a 22-year-old amateur.
How many PGA Tour wins does Max Homa have?
For his lack of major success, Homa has been racking up wins on the PGA Tour for the past few years, and has six wins overall on the Tour. His first PGA Tour win came at the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship. He didn't win again until an emotional hometown win in LA at The Genesis Invitational, beating Tony Finau in a playoff. He also won the 2021 and 2022 Fortinet Championships, the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, and the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.
Homa also has three additional wins as a professional, winning twice on the Web.com Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour) and winning the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour.