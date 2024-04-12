The Masters cut line prediction 2024: Will Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth make the cut?
What is the cut line going to be at The Masters 2024?
The Masters cut line has been in the conversation all week at Augusta National Golf Club and for good reason. Tiger Woods entered the week with all of the expected and obvious fanfare, but also chasing another piece of history as he aimed to set the record for the most consecutive made cuts at The Masters.
With the conditions at Augusta National this week as winds whipped long after the rain on Thursday morning subsided, just making The Masters cut would feel like an accomplishment in itself. It's a brutal week to try and vie for a Green Jacket and it showed with many of the top players in the world finding themselves in a battle to make the cut.
But what is The Masters cut line going to be? Let's take a look at the latest projections to see which players will be making the weekend at Augusta.
Masters cut line 2024: What will the number be to play the weekend?
The Masters cut line is projected to be either +4 or +5 at the end of Friday with the Top 50 and ties making it into the weekend amid difficult conditions. Data Golf's live model for the tournament this week, as of 4:45 p.m. ET, has a 24.6% chance that the cut line will be +4. But there is also a 75.0% chance that the cut line will finish at +5. There is a non-zero chance that the cut is even higher at +6 with the projections giving that number a 0.3% chance to be the line but that seems far-fetched.
Previous Masters cut lines from the past 5 years
How would a +3 or +4 cut line at The Masters compare to previous years? Let's take a look at the last five years to see where the numbers have fallen.
Year
Masters Cut Line
# Players to Make the Cut
2023
+3
54
2022
+4
52
2021
+3
54
2020
E
60
2019
+3
65
It's worth noting that 2020's playing of The Masters was in November due to delays from COVID-19, so that cut line is an outlier with context. Generally, we have seen the cut line in the same projected +3 or +4 range over the past five years, a testament to how difficult this golf course is year after year.
Will Tiger Woods make the cut at The Masters? Tiger and notable cut fights
After a strong start to his tournament, Tiger Woods should be a lock to make the cut. He is sitting at +1 for the tournament after rounds of 73 and 72, respectively, which should be comfortably under the number, wherever it lands.
Along with Tiger, players like Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark, Phil Mickelson and defending champion Jon Rahm also finished the first round at +1, leaving them in good position to make the cut if they could put together another solid round on Friday.
More in danger, however, are players like Patrick Reed, Sahith Theegala, Bubba Watson and more, all of whom finished at +2 and will need to be steady to make the cut at The Masters with their Friday rounds.
Then we have the players on the flip side of the coin, guys who will need a magical second round to get above the cut line to see the weekend. Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama all finished the first round at +4. Sungjae Im finished at +5 and Dustin Johnson at +6. Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth (+7), Sam Burns (+8), and Brian Harman (+9) will need a herculean effort to see the weekend.