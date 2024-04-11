Tiger Woods shot tracker, The Masters Round 1: Live shot-by-shot updates
Follow along with Tiger Woods' first round at The Masters 2024.
Tiger Woods is back at The Masters. The 2024 tournament at Augusta National Golf Club will be the 26th start at this major championship, one that he's won in five times. The first came in his first start at The Masters as a professional in 1997, but the latest coming in underdog fashion in 2019 when he slipped on the Green Jacket yet again.
He comes into this year's Masters Tournament with not many reps under his belt. He's played just once on the PGA Tour since his start at Augusta National back in 2023, from which he withdrew and then didn't play again in 2023. That start came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, but a flu-like illness forced him to withdraw from there as well. Oh yeah, Tiger also has a relatively unfamiliar and new caddie on the bag this week after splitting with Joe LaCava in May 2023.
All told, Tiger has only played about 1.5 rounds of high-level competitive golf since last year's Masters. And with a made cut streak at Augusta on the line along with his always-present motivation to try and win and, even in his late-40s, try to catch Jack Nicklaus for major wins, all eyes are on Woods this week at Augusta.
And we'll be following him through every shot. So stay tuned with our shot-by-shot, hole-by-hole Tiger Woods tracker at The Masters.
Tiger Shot Tracker, The Masters Round 1: Hole-by-hole, shot-by-shot updates
Hole 1 (Par 4, 445 Yards)
- Shot 1: Woods came out to immense fanfare on the first tee and absolutely laced a power fade to play into the wind that found the middle of the fairway. 272-yard drive, 169 yards left to the hole on his second shot.
- Shot 2: Tiger came out dialed. Beautiful iron shot from the fairway finds the green about hole-high, giving him about 8 feet for birdie.
- Shot 3: Silky! Nowhere but the bottom with a right-to-left breaker right into the cup. Birdie (-1)
Hole 2 (Par 5, 585 Yards)
- Shot 1: Tiger tried to cook one from right to left around the corner and overdid it. It found the pine straw and trees to the left side of the fairway. 217 yards to the hole, but the ball came to rest right beside a tree, leaving a tough position.
- Shot 2: Woods had to play left-handed with a club turned around with that lie up against a tree. But he made good enough contact to get it back into the fairway and give him an approach shot to set up a potential birdie try.
- Shot 3: The wind is wreaking havoc and did on this approach at No. 2 from 191 yards out. It flew the green, leaving him 14 yards to try and get up and down for par.
- Shot 4: On a sloped lie and going downhill, Tiger hit a sweet little pitch-and-run that settled at 5 feet from the hole for par.
- Shot 5: Made it! Par (-1)
Hole 3 (Par 4, 350 Yards)
- Shot 1: Back with a nice drive to rebound, Woods belted it out with a long one on the short Par 4, rolling out to 334 yards and giving him 23 yards to the hole.
- Shot 2: Woods hit a nice little pitch that just didn't check the way he was hoping for. Left himself about 12 feet for birdie.
- Shot 3: Big left-to-right putt here and he put too much break into it. Great speed, just a little high on the hole.
- Shot 4: Tap-in par. Par (-1)
Hole 4 (Par 3, 240 Yards)
- Shot 1: Again, Woods was a little long with the wind causing trouble, needing to get up and down from 20 yards away.
- Shot 2: The pitch got away from him a bit, rolling well past the hole and leaving a long par putt from 12 feet to try and save.
- Shot 3: Good look from where he was but played just a hair too much break. Also left himself 6 feet for bogey, which isn't a given.
- Shot 4: The comebacker is good. Back to even, though. Bogey (E)
Hole 5 (Par 4, 495 Yards)
- Shot 1: A beauty off the tee with a perfect fade that put him in a great spot. 298-yard drive with 201 left to the hole.
- Shot 2: Really dialed here on No. 5, hitting a saucy little approach that stops quickly on the green. 16 feet left for birdie below the hole.
- Shot 3: Not Woods' best putt, left it a tad short. Still a tap-in for par.
- Shot 4: It's in. Par (E)
Hole 6 (Par 3, 180 Yards)
- Shot 1: A great iron shot wasn't completely rewarded as it rolled back down the slope. Still on the green with 42 feet or so for birdie.
- Shot 2: Certainly not Tiger's best putt, leaving himself five feet outside the hole for par.
- Shot 3: Strong putt, confident, in the hole. Par (E)
Hole 7 (Par 4, 450 Yards)
- Shot 1: The drive leaked a little bit to the left into the rough, leaving a bad angle into the green from 171 yards away from the hole.
- Shot 2: That angle was tough for him and it showed. He put it into the front right bunker 26 yards from the hole, but leaving some work to do for par.
- Shot 3: What a bunker shot! Total beauty for Tiger to give himself a short par putt.
- Shot 4: Easy two-footer. Par (E)
Hole 8 (Par 5, 570 Yards)
- Shot 1: Tiger tattooed this drive fading to the right side of the fairway. Great chance to go for the green on the Par 5 in two for an eagle attempt in that position. 242 yards left to the hole on his second.
- Shot 2: Beautifully done. Almost vintage Tiger here, lacing one down the middle into this deep green and giving himself 41 feet for eagle.
- Shot 3: Not terrible but definitely could've been better. Still some meat on the bone with 4 feet left for birdie.
- Shot 4: Not a gimme but Woods got it in. Birdie (-1)
Hole 9 (Par 4, 460 Yards)
- Shot 1: Another big, great drive. Tiger finds the right side of the fairway with a 312-yard shot, leaving 172 yards to the hole at a good angle.
- Shot 2: Left the approach just a bit shorter than he would've liked. 33 feet for birdie.
- Shot 3: Good lag putt from Woods as he left himself just 2 feet for the par.
- Shot 4: Nice start, another par and under-par for the front nine. Par (-1)
Hole 10 (Par 4, 495 Yards)
- Shot 1: The driver has looked quite good. Put his drive in the fairway down the right side. It's a tough angle and lie in, but no trouble is always good at Augusta.
- Shot 2: Said it was a tough shot and that's how it played out. Woods left himself a little short-sided in the bunker with another need to get up and down for par.
- Shot 3: Terrific shot. Landed it right before the fringe and let it trickle out to four feet for par.
- Shot 4: Great scrambling to save his par. Par (-1)
Hole 11 (Par 4, 520 Yards)
- Shot 1: Really impressed with Tiger's driving today. Another one in the fairway. Still 209 yards left to the hole, but a great play.
- Shot 2: After backing off after a big gust of win, Woods tried to hit a sweeping hook into the green. But it came up just a bit short of the green, leaving 26 yards to the pin.
- Shot 3: Saucy! Tiger hit a high-spin little pitch in that stopped 1 foot short of the hole. Fantastic shot.
- Shot 4: Easy money. Par (-1)
Hole 12 (Par 3, 155 Yards)
- Shot 1: The wind on No. 12 has been a problem for players all day and Tiger wasn't immune. He hit a nice shot that just carried long of the green into the pine straw. 12 yards to the hole chipping back down toward the water.
- Shot 2: A savvy veteran shot to take a big number out of play. Left himself 6 feet for par.
- Shot 3: In the hole! Phenomenal save. Par (-1)
Hole 13 (Par 5, 545 Yards)
- Shot 1: Definitely not his best effort but should still be fine here on Amen Corner. Found the pine straw in the trees to the right of the fairway. 267 yards in but likely laying up with a punch-out.
- Shot 2: Was deeper into the trees than I initially realized, but hit a crafty pitch shot to get out of there, leaving 191 yards to the hole.
- Shot 3: Not spectacular, but a solid shot into the green with 22 feet left for birdie.
- Shot 4: The putt came up just a tad short, but an easy tap-in for par.
- Shot 5: In the hole. Par (-1)
The first round of The Masters was suspended due to darkness. Woods will be back to finish his first round starting at 7:45 a.m. ET on Friday.