Longest made cut streak at The Masters: History, active and most made cuts

Tiger Woods is chasing history at The Masters.

The Masters - Preview Day Two
The Masters - Preview Day Two / Andrew Redington/GettyImages
Winning The Masters is the dream of every professional golfer. But just making the cut at Augusta National Golf Club can be an achievement in itself. And it's an achievement that Tiger Woods came into the 2024 tournament looking to accomplish again for a record-breaking time.

Woods has a stellar track record overall at The Masters in his unreal career, a five-time winner of the Green Jacket, the second-most in golf history. But there's more than that to consider as well. Even beyond the wins, he's been exceptional at this venue throughout his career with a number of other great finishes that didn't end with hardware.

So that had fans asking about the most consecutive made cuts at The Masters, a mark Woods is trying to set. Let's take a look at all of the made cut records at Augusta National.

Most consecutive at The Masters

Player

Made Cuts

Years of Streak

Tiger Woods

23

1997-Present

Fred Couples

23

1983-2007

Gary Player

23

1959-1982

Tom Watson

21

1975-1995

Bernhard Langer

19

1984-2002

Gene Littler

19

1961-1980

After making the cut at The Masters in 2023, Tiger Woods tied Gary Player and Fred Couples for the most consecutive made cuts in the tournament. Of course, Woods missed several iterations of the tournaments due to injury and otherwise, but he'd still made 23 straight that he played in coming into the tournament in 2024.

That trio of historical greats in the game of golf is separated by two made cuts on the all-time list from Tom Watson, another legend in his own right. It's also ahead of Bernhard Langer and Gene Littler at 19 straight made cuts.

Longest active most consecutive made cut streaks at The Masters

Player

Consecutive Made Cuts at The Masters

Tiger Woods

23

Adam Scott

14

Hideki Matsuyama

9

Justin Thomas

8

Matt Fitzpatrick

8

The impressiveness of Tiger's streak is really highlighted by the active streaks. He's nine made cuts clear of the next closest, Adam Scott, who is 43 years old and would face a tall task to get to that 23 number. Justin Thomas may have the most realistic chance if he can continue to see weekends at Augusta at just 30 years old.

Most made cuts at The Masters

Players

Made Cuts at The Masters

Jack Nicklaus

37

Fred Couples

31

Gary Player

30

Raymond Floyd

27

Bernhard Langer

27

Phil Mickelson

27

Ben Crenshaw

25

Tom Watson

24

Tiger Woods

24

When you're looking at just the most made cuts at The Masters, it's no surprise to see Jack Nicklaus, the record-holder for most wins at Augusta (6), at the top. Even then, though, 37 made cuts at this tournament is truly unbelievable stuff. Beyond that, guys like Player, Couples, Watson and Tiger are all expected inclusions on this list.

