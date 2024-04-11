Longest made cut streak at The Masters: History, active and most made cuts
Tiger Woods is chasing history at The Masters.
Winning The Masters is the dream of every professional golfer. But just making the cut at Augusta National Golf Club can be an achievement in itself. And it's an achievement that Tiger Woods came into the 2024 tournament looking to accomplish again for a record-breaking time.
Woods has a stellar track record overall at The Masters in his unreal career, a five-time winner of the Green Jacket, the second-most in golf history. But there's more than that to consider as well. Even beyond the wins, he's been exceptional at this venue throughout his career with a number of other great finishes that didn't end with hardware.
So that had fans asking about the most consecutive made cuts at The Masters, a mark Woods is trying to set. Let's take a look at all of the made cut records at Augusta National.
Most consecutive at The Masters
Player
Made Cuts
Years of Streak
Tiger Woods
23
1997-Present
Fred Couples
23
1983-2007
Gary Player
23
1959-1982
Tom Watson
21
1975-1995
Bernhard Langer
19
1984-2002
Gene Littler
19
1961-1980
After making the cut at The Masters in 2023, Tiger Woods tied Gary Player and Fred Couples for the most consecutive made cuts in the tournament. Of course, Woods missed several iterations of the tournaments due to injury and otherwise, but he'd still made 23 straight that he played in coming into the tournament in 2024.
That trio of historical greats in the game of golf is separated by two made cuts on the all-time list from Tom Watson, another legend in his own right. It's also ahead of Bernhard Langer and Gene Littler at 19 straight made cuts.
Longest active most consecutive made cut streaks at The Masters
Player
Consecutive Made Cuts at The Masters
Tiger Woods
23
Adam Scott
14
Hideki Matsuyama
9
Justin Thomas
8
Matt Fitzpatrick
8
The impressiveness of Tiger's streak is really highlighted by the active streaks. He's nine made cuts clear of the next closest, Adam Scott, who is 43 years old and would face a tall task to get to that 23 number. Justin Thomas may have the most realistic chance if he can continue to see weekends at Augusta at just 30 years old.
Most made cuts at The Masters
Players
Made Cuts at The Masters
Jack Nicklaus
37
Fred Couples
31
Gary Player
30
Raymond Floyd
27
Bernhard Langer
27
Phil Mickelson
27
Ben Crenshaw
25
Tom Watson
24
Tiger Woods
24
When you're looking at just the most made cuts at The Masters, it's no surprise to see Jack Nicklaus, the record-holder for most wins at Augusta (6), at the top. Even then, though, 37 made cuts at this tournament is truly unbelievable stuff. Beyond that, guys like Player, Couples, Watson and Tiger are all expected inclusions on this list.