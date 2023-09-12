Medical Twitter provides scary analysis of Aaron Rodgers ankle injury
Fears over a serious leg injury are mounting based on video analysis o of the Aaron Rodgers injury.
Aaron Rodgers was supposed to lead the Jets to the promised land. There is a distinct possibility he won't lead them in another game this year.
Rodgers suffered an ankle injury early on against the Bills on Monday Night Football in his Jets debut.
The team took him for x-rays which were negative, but a break was never the biggest worry for the former MVP. An Achilles injury is.
Medical Twitter isn't easing concerns with analysis from multiple accounts pointing out how, on video at least, it looks like Rodgers might have suffered the worst-case injury.
Medical Twitter wonders if Aaron Rodgers injured his Achilles
An Achilles injury would end Rodgers' season before it could even really begin. Even more concerning, an Achilles injury at Rodgers' age could end his career.
According to Jordan Schultz, the fear right now is that it was an Achilles but the extent of the injury will need to be determined by an MRI scheduled for Tuesday.
Things went downhill quickly for the Jets with just an early injury for Rodgers. He hadn't even completed a pass for the team when, on the fourth play of his tenure, he was sacked. That's when he came up injured.
Super Bowl odds for the Jets have already tumbled.
Rodgers had immense success with the Packers but he landed with the Jets via a trade after his relationship with the Green Bay brass deteriorated and they moved on to Jordan Love. New York was supposed to be a fresh start for the quarterback, who would look to prove he was still one of the league's best at 39 years old.
Until we know for sure what the injury was and how long it will keep him out, we won't kow what the future holds for Rodgers or the Jets. This just isn't how anyone wanted Monday Night Football to go.