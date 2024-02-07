Memphis Grizzlies updated NBA Draft picks after Xavier Tillman trade
The Memphis Grizzlies are making moves with an eye toward the future ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline.
By Lior Lampert
Sitting at 18-33 and 13th in the Western Conference standings, the 2023-24 NBA season has been one to forget for the Memphis Grizzlies.
Memphis has been ravaged by injuries all season long, as indicated by them having 13 players on their injury report against the Boston Celtics on Feb. 4. With their season spiraling out of control, the Grizzlies have begun selling rotational pieces with an eye toward the future.
Memphis Grizzlies trade Xavier Tillman to Boston Celtics
Per ESPN’s Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies are sending backup big man Xavier Tillman to the Celtics in a trade that nets them forward Lamar Stevens and two second-round picks.
Memphis and Boston were part of a three-team trade this offseason that sent longtime Celtic Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies and center Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics along with two first-round picks. Now, the Grizz replenished some of the draft capital they expended to acquire Smart.
With that said, let’s take a look at the Grizzlies updated NBA Draft picks following the Tillman trade.
Memphis Grizzlies updated draft picks after Xavier Tillman trade
- 2024: First-round pick - own
- 2024: First-round pick - from Phoenix Suns or Washington Wizards
- 2025: First-round pick - own
- 2026: First-round pick - own
- 2026: Second-round pick - from Los Angeles Clippers
- 2027: First-round pick - own
- 2027: Second-round pick - from Atlanta Hawks
- 2028: First-round pick - own
- 2029: First-round pick - own
- 2030: First-round pick - own
- 2030: First-round pick - from Phoenix Suns or Washington Wizards
- 2030: Second-round pick - own
- 2030: Second-round pick - from Dallas Mavericks
Tillman was not the only player the Grizzlies traded over the past week. Memphis sent veteran center Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets for Victor Oladipo and three second-round picks.
Given how the season has gone for the Grizzlies, it makes sense that they’re waving the figurative white flag and stockpiling assets while selling off parts ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline.