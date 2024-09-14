Mets call up big-name prospect to help with playoff push
By Scott Rogust
The New York Mets have been probably the hottest team in MLB. Without going on a huge spending spree like the season prior, the Mets are firmly in contention for an NL Wild Card spot. Their success can be attributed to the play of NL MVP candidate Francisco Lindor. When it comes to the term "most valuable player," Lindor fits the bill for the Mets.
But on Friday, Lindor exited the team's 11-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies due to lower back tightness. After the game. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Lindor was day-to-day, but noted that if the game was closer, the shortstop probably would have remained.
Regardless of Lindor's status in the coming days, the Mets are calling up one of their top prospects for one reason, to help with their playoff push.
According to multiple reports, the Mets are calling up utility player and No. 12 prospect Luisangel Acuña.
Mets call up Luisangel Acuña for team's playoff push
While the timing makes it seem as though Acuña will be an option to replace Lindor if he were to miss extended time, that's not the case, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Puma says the Mets had planned to call up Acuña before Lindor's injury to help give the team flexibility off the bench.
Acuña was one of the Mets' big trade deadline acquisitions last year after their sell-off. New York sent starting pitcher Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Acuna in a one-for-one trade. One of Mets owner Steve Cohen's goals was to help replenish the farm system. That was evident after trading Justin Verlander back to the Houston Astros in exchange for outfield prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford.
Acuña is the younger brother of Ronald, superstar for the Atlanta Braves and 2023 NL MVP Award winner.
While Acuña was ranked highly after the trade, he has fallen down the Mets' prospect rankings, currently holding the No. 12 spot on MLB Pipeline. Acuna spent the entirety of this season with Triple-A Syracuse, primarily playing at shortstop (71 games), but also split time at second base (30 games), and centerfield (31 games).
In 131 games, Acuña recorded a .258 batting average, a .299 on-base percentage, a .355 slugging percentage, seven home runs, 50 RBI, 90 runs, and 141 hits in 547 at-bats. Plus, Acuña has 40 stolen bases on the year.
It will be interesting to see how much playing time Mendoza will give Acuña, but he does provide the speed on the base paths in pinch-running situations and defensive flexibility in the middle infield and centerfield. Calling up a big prospect is always exciting, and Mets fans will hope they get to see him log some starts during this push for the playoffs.