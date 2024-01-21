Mets fans need to stop complaining about Francisco Lindor, who is on Hall-of-Fame pace
Discover how Francisco Lindor's career with the New York Mets has surpassed expectations so far.
By James Nolan
Since the New York Mets traded for the superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor and handed him a ten-year, $340 million contract, fans have had big-time expectations. The four-time All-Star put up career-low numbers during his first season in Queens. The fans didn’t buy into the hype after the first season, but his last two seasons in New York have been elite.
Lindor spent the first six years of his MLB career in Cleveland. Coming to New York is an adjustment, considering the city’s huge market for baseball. Fans were ecstatic when they heard the Mets traded for the elite SS and were expecting an All-Star caliber season from him.
Francisco Lindor is comfortable with New York Mets now
Outside of 2021, Lindor has put together Hall-of-Fame-worthy numbers. When the Mets won 101 games in 2022, Lindor was arguably the best player. He played in 161 games, proving to be the most durable shortstop in MLB. The two-time Gold Glove SS also recorded over 100 RBIs for the first time in his career and hit 26 HRs.
Even though New York struggled to replicate the 2022 success this past season, Lindor captured his third Silver-Slugger Award. On top of that, he was the first Mets player to put together a 30 HR and 30 SB season since the franchise favorite David Wright.
Over the past two seasons, Lindor has played in the third most games. His 57 HRs since 2022 are second among all shortstops in baseball. The Mets SS is still one of the very best in the game at what he does.
With eight years left on his contract, the 30-year-old still has plenty of time to add to his stacked resume. Not many players take on the challenge of coming to New York, but Lindor represents his team more than any other star.
Mets owner Steve Cohen brought in David Stearns to build a perennial contender, so Lindor might get some reinforcements. Edwin Diaz will be returning in 2024 after missing all of 2023. They also have one of the top sluggers in baseball, Pete Alonso. On top of that, the farm system is continuing to get better and better.
He’s a leader in the clubhouse and has mentioned his desire to bring a World Series to Queens. If Lindor builds off his past two seasons and continues to put up big numbers, he could be the main reason the Mets win the big one in the future.
Lindor has been one of the top players in the league since his rookie season in 2015. A few more elite seasons could get the four-time All-Star into Cooperstown. If he brings a World Series trophy to the Mets, then he’ll for sure punch his ticket into the baseball Hall-of-Fame.