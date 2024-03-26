Mets Opening Day weather forecast: How likely is a rain delay? [UPDATED]
If you're excited for the Mets 2024 season to begin, you might have to wait.
The New York Mets are scheduled to open the MLB regular season on Thursday, Mar. 28 at 1:10 p.m. ET against the Milwaukee Brewers.
But rain doesn't really care about schedules. It certainly didn't last year when the Mets' home opener against the Marlins had to be postponed because of rain. Or when Opening Day in 2022 had a rain delay in Washington.
It might happen again this year.
Mets weather for Opening Day against Brewers: Game re-scheduled
UPDATE: The Mets have officially delayed Opening Day to Friday, March 29 at 1:40 p.m. ET.
The current forecast for Thursday in Queens features an 80 percent chance of rain, per Weather.com.
WxMets on Twitter, an account devoted to the weather for Mets games, called it a "decent chance" that Opening Day will be pushed back to Friday.
Of course, that won't be official until the Mets say so. As of Tuesday, the game is on track to go ahead as planned with first pitch at 1:10 p.m. ET.
The forecast does call for early showers, so perhaps there will be a gap in which to play the game. It will simply be at the mercy of the weather.
New York was 1-6 against the Brewers in 2023. They were outscored 19-0 in their first two games against the club last April. There's no question new manager Carlos Mendoza will hope to have significantly better results to start his tenure.
The home team should have Jose Quintana on the mound whenever the game gets going. Quintana is 9-5 against Milwaukee in his career with an ERA of 2.90 in 21 appearances. This will be his first time facing them in a Mets uniform.
He'll be taking on Freddy Peralta. Peralta has won each of his two face-offs with New York, posting an ERA of 3.18 across 11.1 innings.
As excited as Mets fans were to sign DH J.D. Martinez, he won't be available for Opening Day after signing so late in the offseason.