Shocking Mets' plan for J.D. Martinez revealed ahead of Opening Day
Late on Thursday, the New York Mets signed slugger J.D. Martinez to a one-year, $12 million contract. However, his contract has an interesting clause that will determine where he starts the season.
By Curt Bishop
The New York Mets added a key piece to their lineup late on Thursday night when they signed slugger and outfielder J.D. Martinez to a one-year, $12 million deal. The 36-year-old had a strong season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023, hitting .271 with 33 home runs and 103 RBI. He also posted a 1.9 WAR and an OPS of .893 in Los Angeles.
However, given that he signed so late in spring training, he will begin the 2024 season in the minor leagues, as was reported by Joel Sherman of the New York Post.
Mets beat writer Tim Healey explained on Twitter that this is possible because Martinez still has minor league options and can consent to be sent down to the minors, which is the most likely route the Mets are going to take.
Martinez's Mets' contract comes with interesting catch
This is an interesting catch that comes with Martinez's new contract. Obviously, it has less to do with the contract itself and more to do with him still having minor league options, despite being 36 years of age heading into the 2024 season.
Of course, it makes sense to start him away from the majors so he can get back in his rhythm before joining the big-league club. But him having options at 36 is certainly an interesting concept.
Sherman explains that there was not enough time for Martinez to be ready for the Mets home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, March 28. As such, Martinez gave the Mets consent to give him a stint in the minors, which will likely be no more than 10 days.
When Martinez is ready, the Mets will be receiving a much-needed power presence in their lineup with Pete Alonso, Starling Marte, and Francisco Lindor. Now, New York can boast a strong lineup as they try to bounce back from a difficult 2023 season that saw them win just 75 games.