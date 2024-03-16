Mets were too busy looking to 2025 to make obvious J.D. Davis signing
The New York Mets missed out on the chance of reuniting with J.D. Davis, who signed a one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics.
By Scott Rogust
Late in spring training, the San Francisco Giants added one of the top free agents available third baseman Matt Chapman on a three-year, $54 million contract. With that, J.D. Davis was left without a spot in the starting lineup. Instead of trading Davis, the Giants placed him on waivers. No team was willing to pick up the $6.9 million owed to him for the 2024 season, so he cleared waivers and became a free agent.
One team that was linked to Davis was his former team, the New York Mets. Players on the team appeared open to adding Davis, as the team could address the third base and designated hitter positions. The thing is, the Mets were looking towards the future, as evidenced by their preference to make savvy signings of contributors while giving their young players a shot.
Well, the Mets missed out on their shot on bringing Davis back.
On Friday, FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray was first to report that Davis had agreed to terms on a contract, pending a physical.
Mets lose out on J.D. Davis to Athletics
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that Davis' deal is for $2.5 million, and he would play third base for the Athletics.
This is not to say that the Mets weren't interested in Davis. The New York Post's Joel Sherman reported on Thursday that the Mets discussed adding Davis not just for due diligence, but because they had "real interest in a reunion."
Davis is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he recorded a .248 batting average, a .325 on-base percentage, a .413 slugging percentage, 18 home runs, 61 runs, 69 RBI, and 119 hits in 480 at-bats (144 games).
Davis would have provided familiarity to the Mets, and versatility to the roster. But, it wasn't meant to be.
With Davis off the board, they will now prioritize moving forward with young players Brett Baty and Mark Vientos as their top options at third base and designated hitter, respectively. This strategy is one that the Mets are comfortable with, seeing how their former top prospects perform with extended major league playing time.
Even by missing out on Davis, there is still the chance that the Mets make a run at another J.D...J.D. Martinez.