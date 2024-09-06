Mets officially won the off-day thanks to implosion from playoff contenders
By Thomas Erbe
It is officially scoreboard-watching season in Major League Baseball. As teams make their final pushes for a spot in the postseason, they also have to keep an eye on what their competition is doing.
The New York Mets didn't play a game on Thursday night, so there's nothing they could have done on their own. However, it could not have gone more perfectly for them.
The Mets are in the race for a wild-card berth in the National League. The San Diego Padres hole the top spot in that race as of Friday morning, with the Arizona Diamondbacks right on their heels. The Atlanta Braves hold the third and final spot. Then, it's the Mets with a couple of other hopeful teams.
It was an off night in Queens as the Mets prepared for a weekend series with the Cincinnati Reds. They could not do anything to better or worsen themselves. However, the results of Thursday's action could not have gone any better.
Mets gain ground in wild-card race without even playing a game
While the Mets were off on Thursday, all three teams they are chasing were in action around the league. All of them were playing teams either at or below .500. Miraculously, they all lost.
In their series finale, the Braves fell to the now 52-89 Colorado Rockies. A walk-off double gave the San Francisco Giants the win over the Diamondbacks. And the Detroit Tigers scored four runs in the top of the ninth to stun the Padres.
After a night of doing absolutely nothing, the Mets are now tied with the Braves for the final wild-card spot to make the playoffs. Not only that, they're just three games behind the Padres for the top wild-card spot.
The Mets still have 22 games left to play in 2024. They're 8-2 in their last ten games, including winning seven in a row. Heating up at the right time means a lot going into the postseason. The Mets seem to be peaking at the perfect time.
They may not have enough time to hunt down the Philadelphia Phillies and their top-tier starting rotation in the division race. But the Mets are now controlling their own destiny in the wild-card hunt.