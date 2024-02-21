Mexico Open at Vidanta PGA DFS picks 2024: Best DraftKings golf lineup
Going to the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta one week after The Genesis Invitational definitely feels like a buzzkill to some degree for golf fans. With Will Zalatoris withdrawing early from the Mexico Open, the field looks like Tony Finau and then PGA Tour veterans or newcomers who could use a big week in a non-signature event.
But that's actually one of the best times to attack the PGA DFS slate. There is value to be had across the board and, more importantly, DraftKings has really opened up the board this week to include a full $5K range. So that makes our lineup build options that much more enticing.
How will we attack the PGA DFS slate for the Mexico Open at Vidanta then? Let's find out with our top plays and fades from each pricing tier before we build our lineup on DraftKings.
Mexico Open DraftKings picks for PGA DFS lineups: Top Plays
$10K Range: Nicolai Højgaard ($10,700) - There is going to be a ton of ownership on Tony Finau, and for good reason, at the top of the 10K range. But with Finau's putting woes, I do wonder if he'll pay off the $12,000 he's priced at. Thus, Nicolai Højgaard is the play in this range. He's gaining 1.14 strokes on approach over his last 16 rounds and has the requisite length to take advantage at Vidanta Vallarta. After a T2 at Farmers, a similarly long course, this is a big spot for him and there should be value at $10,700. Also Consider: Tony Finau ($12,000), Thorbjorn Olesen ($10,300), Thomas Detry ($10,100)
$9K Range: Brandon Wu ($9,100) - If Brandon Wu doesn't continue his success at Vidanta, I might be in trouble this week. The two times he's played here, he's finished in the Top 3. He's putted great on paspalum surfaces and has been gaining on approach consistently, even if his finishes haven't wholly reflected that in his recent form. I love for him to continue his run and finish extremely strong. Also, I just love a lot of this 9K range as a whole. Also Consider: Stephan Jaeger ($9,800), Taylor Pendrith ($9,600), Erik Van Rooyen ($9,500)
$8K Range: Maverick McNealy ($8,100) - Prior to his injury last summer, we probably would've seen Maverick McNealy in the high 9K range this week. As he's working his way back into form clearly, though, we get a major discount. McNealy has shown signs of shaking off the rust with each passing tournament, culminating in a T6 at Phoenix. His approach play and short game should give him a huge advantage and he's a great value play at this price. Also Consider: Davis Thompson ($8,900), Jake Knapp ($8,700), Michael Kim ($8,200)
$7K Range: Alexander Bjork ($7,300) - Full disclosure, the 7K range is not going to be touched by me most likely. But if I have to, I'm intrigued by Alexander Bjork. A consistent gainer on approach, his lack of distance off the tee is a concern. However, he's played well with his long irons in terms of the proximity his shots should come from in Mexico, so I like his chances to make a little noise if that part of his game shows up. Also Consider: Alejandro Tosti ($7,800), Jhonattan Vegas ($7,600), Vincent Norrman ($7,600), Greyson Sigg ($7,200), Chris Gotterup ($7,100)
$6K Range: Joseph Bramlett ($6,800) - Cam Champ has two Top 10 finishes in the two tournaments at Vidanta but his form scares me. Joseph Bramlett, meanwhile, might be the budget version of Champ with just as much upside. Long off the tee but gaining slightly on approach, this is a tournament that should play to Bramlett's strengths. Give me Bramlett over Champ 9/10 times this week. Also Consider: Parker Coody ($6,500), Rafael Campson ($6,300), Justin Lower ($6,100)
$5K Range: Martin Trainer ($5,400) - Yes, there is a 5K range this week and it could get frisky depending on how you build your lineups. My Green on the Greens co-host Iain MacMillan at BetSided has a 275/1 outright on Martin Trainer and for good reason. He has a T11 and missed cut at Vidanta while putting historically well on paspalum. He makes sense as a budget option. Also Consider: Patrick Fishburn ($5,900), Matt Atkins ($5,100)
Mexico Open DraftKings picks for PGA DFS lineups: Top Fades
$10K Range: Emiliano Grillo ($11,100) - In this field, I do understand why Emiliano Grillo is the second-highest price on DraftKings. At the same time, he's actually been losing strokes on approach over his last 12 rounds and isn't a long hitter off of the tee. I don't like that formula and think the best plays lie elsewhere in the 10K range, even if I don't completely dislike Grillo's game.
$9K Range: Ryan Fox ($9,300) - Because of how long he drives the ball, I can see Ryan Fox gaining some popularity. I'm not buying into it, though. His game has just been middling lately, either barely gaining or losing tee-to-green of late and putting decently well. That's not a profile I care for, especially in a 9K range that is absolutely my favorite for this tournament.
$8K Range: Cameron Champ ($8,600) - Cameron Champ has to be talked about. Yes, he has back-to-back Top 10s here. Yes, his long driving is an advantage here. So it should all add up. But it doesn't. He's losing 1.63 strokes on approach over his last 16 rounds and that's a devastating thing to have in this field. Sure, he could pop at a place he feels comfortable, but the recent form scares me far too much to bank on that.
$7K Range: K.H. Lee ($7,500) - One of the bigger comps we've seen for Vidanta is TPC Craig Ranch, which is where K.H. Lee has enjoyed a ton of success. Maybe he does this week too, but much like Champ, I can't buy into the form. He's losing 0.49 strokes tee-to-green over his last 16 rounds, which you need here. He's not exceedingly long off the tee and I just don't think the profile is there to put stock in Lee this week.
Mexico Open 2024: Best DraftKings golf PGA DFS lineup
PGA DFS Player Entry
DraftKings Price
Nicolai Højgaard
$10,700
Taylor Pendrith
$9,600
Brandon Wu
$9,100
Maverick McNealy
$8,100
Joseph Bramlett
$6,800
Martin Trainer
$5,400
Total Salary Used/Remaining:
$49,700/$300
Getting a 6K and 5K guy into the mix gives us an ultimate stars and scrubs build. The only player in this lineup we didn't discuss yet is Taylor Pendrith, who is actually my outright pick to win this week. He and Wu are 1A and 1B in the 9K range for me and were my first adds. Pendrith fits this course's profile perfectly with his long driving and his proximity from 175-200 yards out on approach. We've seen him contend and I think he's going to at the Mexico Open too.