Miami Heat projected starting lineup with Terry Rozier
The Miami Heat landed Terry Rozier in a trade centered on Kyle Lowry's expiring contract.
The Miami Heat acquired Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a protected 2027 first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Rozier was long considered a potential Heat target, and he even highlighted Miami as his preferred trade destination.
This trade is a fairly undeniable win for the Heat. Rozier, 29, is under contract through 2025-26 at roughly $24 million annually. That's fair value for a dynamic scoring guard who should thrive in Erik Spoelstra's system.
Lowry, 37, is in the final year of his contract. The Hornets are expected to seek another trade before the Feb. 8 deadline. If nothing materializes, the six-time All-Star is a strong buyout candidate.
Miami is expected to plant Rozier in their starting lineup. In 30 games with Charlotte this season, Rozier averaged 23.2 points and 6.6 assists on .459/.358/.845 splits in 35.5 minutes (all career highs). He also contributed 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals.
Projected Miami Heat starting lineup after Terry Rozier trade
- PG — Terry Rozier
- SG — Tyler Herro
- SF — Jimmy Butler
- PF — Caleb Martin
- C — Bam Adebayo
Rozier's flexible skill set should mesh perfectly with Miami's offense. He spent ample time both on and off the ball in Charlotte. Rozier is comfortable launching 3s on the move and attacking rotating defenses off the catch. He's not a great finisher at the rim, but Rozier can pressure defenses with twitchy handles and a slippery first step. He is absolute money in the mid-range and the 3-point volume will aid Miami's offense.
While Tyler Herro has made on-ball growth, Rozier is far more established as a self-creator and facilitator. He will allow Herro to move off the ball while giving Miami a proper second unit leader when Jimmy Butler sits.
There are defensive concerns tied to Rozier's slender 6-foot-1 frame, especially next to Herro. Miami will rely on Butler and Martin to handle difficult matchups at the point of attack. Prior to the trade, Lowry was moved to the bench in favor of Nikola Jović and a taller starting five. There's a case for bringing Herro or Rozier off the bench — both have extensive sixth man experience — but for now, we should expect Miami to at least explore the viability of starting their five best players together.
Miami has several playmaking valves on the roster now. Jaime Jaquez Jr. can come off the bench and create downhill. Adebayo is a legitimate face-up scorer and playmaking hub. Butler, Rozier, and Herro can all navigate pick-and-rolls and rack up assists.
Rozier would currently rank as Miami's No. 1 scorer at 23.2 points per game. His numbers will shift in Miami, but Butler generally operates at 80 percent capacity in the regular season and Adebayo is inherently limited as a (mostly) non-shooting big. So, there's a chance Rozier gets thrust into the national spotlight as a featured option in Miami. His efforts have gone unheralded for far too long in Charlotte.