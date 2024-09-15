Micah Parsons is basically warning Cowboys fans of more drama coming
Cowboys fans might be tired of hearing about contract sagas after how long it took their favorite team to lock CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott down with multi-year deals this offseason. Unfortunately for fans in Dallas, star defender Micah Parsons is not going to take it easy on their nerves.
Instead, the dynamic young defender seems prepared to settle in for another round of protracted contraction negotiations with the Cowboys. Soures claim that Parsons is prepared to wait until next offseason to enter into serious negotiations with the team.
How Micah Parsons can get the most lucrative deal
Maybe even more concerning from the Cowboys' perspective is that Parsons may wait until both TJ Watt and Myles Garrett sign before inking his own deal.
Both Watt and Garrett have the production and negotiating power with their respective teams to sign contracts that will make them the highest-paid defenders in football. It's highly unlikely that Parsons will sign any contract that does not reset the defensive market. Logic dictates that the last of the trio to sign will get the most lucrative deal.
This is another instance where the Cowboys will lose all leverage if they wait to sign a big-name star to a new deal. Both Lamb and Prescott maximized their contracts by betting on themselves when Jerry Jones and his front office declined to consider paying them early. That negotiating philosophy will only make it more difficult to fit Parsons' new contract into the team's salary structure.
It's hard to imagine Parsons' willingness to wait for a new deal coming back to haunt him. It would take a catastrophic injury for him to lose negotiating power with the Cowboys. He's the most dynamic defender on their roster by a wide margin. Losing a game-wrecker like Parsons squarely in his prime would be a disaster for Dallas.
The odds continue to favor Parsons staying with the Cowboys for the long haul, but he isn't going to take a discount to make that a reality. His willingness to wait for a new contract means Dallas will need to pay a premium to keep him in the fold.