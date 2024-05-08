Michael Busch had extra motivation to save Shota Imanaga's latest Cubs masterpiece
By Mark Powell
Chicago Cubs right-hander Shota Imanaga has taken MLB by storm, proving to be one of the best offseason additions in the NL from this winter, especially when factoring in his asking price. So far this season, Imanaga has started seven games and won five of them.
More importantly, Imanaga has a league-best 1.08 ERA and 394 ERA+. While it's unlikely he holds up that sort of standard all season long, Imanaga has proven that he belongs.
“He's been a big deal here,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “He's been so, so important to us and a big reason why we're off to this start.”
Given the early-season injury to Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele (who just recently returned), Chicago needed to find an ace. Imanaga has proven to be that and then some. Still, even the best starting pitchers need some help from the lineup. Without run support, every pitcher will eventually succumb to the inevitable.
Michael Busch ensured that Imanaga's most recent gem wasn't spun in vain, as he hit a walk-off home run into the Wrigleyville night against the San Diego Padres.
Michael Busch couldn't wait to save Cubs from themselves
Imanaga has overshadowed Busch's achievements so far this season, as he's been the everyday first baseman for Chicago after being acquired from the Dodgers via trade this winter. Busch was blocked by the likes of Freddie Freeman and more, but thus far, it's fair to say the Cubs have won that trade. Busch had extra motivation to pick up Imanaga, a teammate he admires as Chicago's ace through early May.
“It's always fun playing behind Shota,” said Busch. “Obviously, he's got this stuff, the charisma. Just everything about him. He's awesome in the clubhouse. He's just a competitor, and he's going out and doing his thing.”
Imanaga's personality has caught on in Chicago. The man who opened his press conference with a rendition of 'Go Cubs Go' seemingly has an answer for everything, including a new alarm clock for himself.
“Recently, it’s been hard for me to get up in the morning,” Imanaga said via his interpreter, Edwin Stanberry. “If I switch the fans cheering to my alarm, I think I’ll get up pretty fast.”
How can you not love this guy?
Imanaga gives his teammates plenty of reasons to back him with run support, but thus far he's been the kind of pitcher who can keep the Cubs in pretty much any game, even those they don't necessarily deserve to win.