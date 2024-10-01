Michael Harris II was all the way ATL during Braves' postseason-clinching celebration
By John Buhler
No matter what happens in the NLWCS vs. the San Diego Padres, the Atlanta Braves overcame so much to even get there. It was a season from hell for Atlanta. Coinciding with Xfinity's moronic decision to not carry Braves' broadcasts on Bally Sports for half the season, Atlanta suffered one injury setback after another. One player who overcame said adversity was outfielder Michael Harris II.
The 2022 NL Rookie of the Year has dealt with injuries the last two seasons. A bad back derailed his sophomore campaign last year and a hamstring kept him out of the lineup for several weeks. Since returning from the injured list, Harris has arguably been the most consistent hitter in Atlanta's lineup. He and first baseman Matt Olson took the baton from designated hitter Marcell Ozuna's great start.
During the postgame celebrations on Monday night after Atlanta clinched the No. 5 seed in the NL postseason, Harris put on for his city, as he repped The ATL so incredibly hard. The Stockbridge native was seen wearing an Atlanta Falcons helmet while celebrating the Braves' big day. The Dirty Birds are 2-2 on the year after a thrilling last-second victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.
Regardless of how things go for Atlanta in San Diego, Harris is undeniably a man of the people.
While this has been a challenging season for the Braves, Harris' resurgence has been a huge positive.
Michael Harris is more ATL than lemon pepper wet celebrating clinching
When an athlete plays in a major media market, you always hope that they become indoctrinated with their adopted city of sorts. They are obviously only fans of the team they play for in their sport of choice, but guys like Harris often have teams they root for in other leagues. Like me, he is Atlanta to the core with the Falcons being his NFL team and the Atlanta Hawks being his NBA team he follows.
What I liked most about Harris' celebration is it was authentically him. He is known for wearing some of the most fun and interesting headbands during Braves games. The 20-something obviously grew up rooting for all these teams, and gets to live out his dream of starring for the team he loved the most. He did not have to do much, but Harris was always going to be the man of his people: The ATLiens.
Although the Falcons have their fair share of local products on the team (Grady Jarrett, A.J. Terrell, Lorenzo Carter, Charlie Woerner, etc.), it does hit differently when a Braves player reps the Falcons. Along with Georgia, these are the two biggest brands in-state with the Falcons a distant third. For an often distracted and fractured city from a sports fandom standpoint, it is always fun to see it United.
With the significant overlap between Braves Country and Dirty Bird Nation, this was a sight to behold!