Michael Penix Jr. reveals what Kirk Cousins told rookie at start of Falcons minicamp
The Atlanta Falcons sent the NFL world into a frenzy by selecting Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Falcons taking a younger QB to sit behind and learn from Kirk Cousins, a player that the team just gave an enormous free agent contract to, would've made sense, but at No. 8 overall?
That kind of selection absolutely could have ticked Cousins off. He signed with Atlanta not only for the money, but with the expectation to compete in a lackluster NFC South. Instead of the Falcons giving their new $180 million quarterback anything to work with that'll help the team now, they drafted his successor before he even played a snap with his new team.
There was a lot of intrigue surrounding how Cousins might interact with Penix in minicamp. Penix revealed exactly what Cousins had to say to him when minicamp officially got underway.
Kirk Cousins takes the high road with Michael Penix Jr.
"He said 'What's up, man?'" Penix said of his first interaction with Cousins, viathe Associated Press. "He said he was happy to see me, happy to have me here. I just told him I can't wait to work with him."
Those who wish we had another Brett Favre/Aaron Rodgers situation on our hands are extremely disappointed.
Cousins could've easily shut Penix out in frustration that the Falcons would dare select him, but is instead taking the high road. He appears set to do whatever the team asks of him, even if he's asked to help make his successor better.
"We're on the same team. It's not hard to approach that relationship," Penix said. "We've got the same goals. That's to win football games. … It's definitely going to be great. I'm super blessed to be able to be right here in this position with a veteran in front of me, just learning from him and going about my business each and every day and just trying to find ways to improve and get to where he is, multiple years in the league."
Penix is eager to learn as much as he can from a proven veteran while Cousins appears willing to teach. This kind of relationship can only help Penix grow as an NFL-caliber QB. The only way that this selection will ever make any sort of sense is if Penix turns out to be as great as Atlanta clearly thinks he'll be.