Michael Penix Jr. rumors reveal shocking team could shake up the draft with early selection
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. could go off the board earlier than anyone expected in the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Scott Rogust
The 2024 NFL Draft begins this Thursday, which brings excitement to all 32 fanbases. In the first round, this year's class features so many coveted quarterback prospects that they could be taken early. USC's Caleb Williams is expected to go first overall to the Chicago Bears, with LSU's Jayden Daniels believed to be the pick for the Washington Commanders at the No. 2 spot. North Carolina's Drake Maye could go third overall, whether to the New England Patriots or another QB-needy team via a trade-up. Then, there's the J.J. McCarthy factor, as the Michigan quarterback's stock has increased dramatically in the past month.
That leaves Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington. The southpaw quarterback had a tremendous career with the Huskies, highlighted by bringing the team to the CFP National Championship Game this past season, and finishing as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. As for his draft stock, it has fluctuated a bit, whether as a mid-first-round pick or a Day 2 selection in the second round. But there is now a shocking rumor that could have Penix going off the board much earlier than expected.
ESPN's Dan Graziano noted in his NFL Draft buzz notebook alongside Jeremy Fowler ($) that the New York Giants "like Penix and might even be willing to take him as high as No. 6."
Giants rumored to 'like' Michael Penix Jr. and could draft Washington QB as high as No. 6 overall
This would be quite shocking, as Penix is expected to be on the board outside of the top 10 selections. But as is the case in every edition of the NFL Draft, if a team really likes a player, they can't risk passing and hoping they'll fall to them when they're next on the clock.
The Giants have done their homework on the quarterbacks in this year's class. Yes, the team did give Daniel Jones a four-year, $160 million contract last year, but his salary is not guaranteed for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. With Jones' injury concerns coming back this past season, the Giants have an out after the upcoming campaign. Plus, Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll inherited Jones. They didn't draft him. So, this would give Schoen and Daboll to draft their quarterback.
At Penix's Pro Day at Washington, there was a heavy Giants contingent in attendance, highlighted by Daboll, Schoen, assistant general manager Brandon Brown, and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. This came on the same day that Maye had his Pro Day at North Carolina. So, the team has done their homework on Penix.
Penix is older than his fellow top quarterback prospects at 24 years old. That and Penix has an injury history, notably tearing his ACL twice and having his first four seasons at Indiana end early. But Penix has ridiculous arm strength and accuracy that will entice fans and undoubtedly teams in need of a quarterback.
Taking Penix that early would be a shock, but if the Giants like him enough to draft him that high, who's to stop them? While their offensive line is a red flag, Penix will likely sit in his first season on the team behind Jones and Drew Lock, so there's no pressure to start right away.