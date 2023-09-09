Is Michael Pratt playing today? Latest Ole Miss vs. Tulane injury update
Tulane might be missing their star QB going into their game against Ole Miss. How much of a chance does the Green Wave to win this game if Michael Pratt doesn't play?
As Tulane faces off against Ole Miss in Week 2, which has one of the best offenses in the country, they will need their star QB Michael Pratt if they want a chance to win this game. The junior is coming off a left knee injury that was not considered serious after the Week 1 win over South Alabama.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Pratt is a game-time decision. Thamel mentioned that, if Pratt is unable to go, then Kai Horton will start for the Green Wave. Whether the star QB is able to play or not, Tulane will need their offense to be humming if they want a chance to win this game.
Is Michael Pratt playing for Tulane vs. Ole Miss?
Update, 2:55 p.m. ET: ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Pratt is not warming up with other Tulane quarterbacks and will not play against Ole Miss.
Original Post: As of right now, we do not have an official word on Michael Pratt, but we will keep you updated on his status as he's a game-time decision.
While Tulane's offensive line will be able to give time to whoever is under center in this game, the Green Wave is replacing five of their top seven offensive playmakers from last season. With that in mind, Tulane will need to establish the running game, which is now without last year's star, Tyjae Spears.
Given the fact that they will most likely win the battle of the trenches, they should be able to do that. Still, this matchup will obviously be no walk in the park for Tulane as they face off against Ole Miss in one of the best games of the weekend.
The main challenge for the team will be Ole Miss putting up a lot of offensive points. Despite the fact that Tulane's secondary is still solid, Jaxson Dart will most likely put a lot of passing yards in this game. Quinshon Judkins might have his best game of the season due to his insane skills and lack of talent in the Green Wave's linebacking core.
Obviously, when the passing and run game are humming, you are looking at a team that might end up scoring 25+ points. As Ole Miss is likely to do this, this will require a couple of big-time plays from whoever is at the QB position for Tulane.
It's unknown whether Horton can do it, but Pratt most definitely can. The question will be if Pratt is able to play on his injured leg and how well he can play if he's less than 100%.