What channel is Michigan playing on today, Sept. 2?
Michigan football opens the 2023 season on Saturday against East Carolina, but what channel are the Wolverines playing on in Week 1?
The first full Saturday of college football is upon us on Saturday, Sept. 2 as Week 1 of the 2023 season gets underway. College GameDay is on site for a big matchup and virtually every Top 25 team in the country will be in action. That includes the Michigan Wolverines, sans Jim Harbaugh, opening the season at The Big House against East Carolina.
But Michigan football fans are accustomed to seeing the Wolverines on their screens in the Noon ET slate on networks like FOX for Big Noon Saturday or even ESPN if they have a game that fits the bill there. Heck, even Big Ten Network can be easy to find. However, they aren't playing on any of those networks to begin the 2023 season.
Naturally, that has a bevy of Michigan football fans wondering what channel the Wolverines are on today for the Sept. 2 opener against ECU. Don't worry, we've got you covered.
The Michigan football game today will be streaming exclusively on Peacock. As part of the Big Ten's new media rights deal, NBC and its streaming service Peacock secured the rights to stream several of the conference's games throughout the next few years, beginning in the 2023 season. Michigan is the first team to experience this with the Wolverines going to the platform for the season opener.
Mike Tirico, Chris Simms and Lewis Johnson will be on the broadcast call for Peacock and the Wolverines' season-opener in Ann Arbor as we enter the streaming era of college football. But if you're a fan who isn't up-to-date on how to watch this new streaming coverage, we've got you covered.
How to stream Michigan football on Peacock
If you need to sign up for Peacock to watch Michigan football and other Big Ten games this season, head over to PeacockTV.com and sign up. There is no advertised free trial available for the service but, with the most popular and cost-effective plan only costing $5.99 per month and giving you access to the streaming college football, it's a deal that could be well worth it for many Wolverines fans.