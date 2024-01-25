Michigan absolutely fumbled Jim Harbaugh with last-second contract offer
The Michigan Wolverines had a chance to keep Jim Harbaugh this offseason had they acted quickly. Instead, they fumbled the bag.
By Mark Powell
Former Michigan Wolverines reportedly agreed to become the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday. With Harbaugh now gone, Michigan is likely to turn to Sherrone Moore, who was the interim head coach while Harbaugh was suspended three games for a sign-stealing scandal involving the school and Connor Stalions.
Harbaugh reinvented himself with the Wolverines. A true Michigan man who once played quarterback in Ann Arbor, as well, Harbaugh took a dormant program to the National Championship.
While Harbaugh reportedly met with Michigan on several occasions, there was something different about the Chargers pursuit than previous interest. Harbaugh was serious this time, as the Chargers have Justin Herbert and a collection of young talent to work with. Harbaugh has publicly admired Herbert's development as a passer from afar. Now, he gets to coach him.
Michigan had a chance to keep Jim Harbaugh
As The Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis reported, Michigan was a little too late with its offer to keep Harbaugh once it was clear his intent was to leave Ann Arbor. Michigan was reportedly ready to agree to Harbaugh's terms but got back to him in 'The 11th hour', and by then talks with the Chargers had progressed and there was no turning back.
“We have been discussing a new contract that would make Jim the highest paid coach in college football,” Michigan AD Warde Manuel said. “In the end, he wanted to explore and ultimately decided to pursue a return to coaching in the NFL. We can’t thank Jim enough for all that he has done for our student-athletes, staff and Michigan Football. He will always be a huge part of our rich history, and will be remembered as an all-time great Wolverine, as both a championship player and coach.”
Harbaugh helped the Wolverines win their first National Championship since 1997. It's up to Moore now to sustain that success. Replacing some key members of Harbaugh's coaching staff would be a good start.