Michigan doesn’t sound thrilled to face Alabama in College Football Playoff
As expected, the Michigan Wolverines were revealed as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. The big drama coming into Sunday's CFP Selection Show, however, was who Jim Harbaugh's team would be playing as the No. 4 seed: the Alabama Crimson Tide or Florida State Seminoles.
In the end, it was Alabama who got the nod, despite FSU being an undefeated ACC champion. The reason given was the injury to the Seminoles' starting quarterback, Jordan Travis.
Obviously, Mike Norvell and the Florida State team were devastated by that reveal from the Selection Committee. But there was another team that didn't seem particularly happy with their opponent in the Rose Bowl CFP semifinal: Michigan.
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg posted a video of the Wolverines' watch party reacting to Alabama being revealed as the No. 4 seed. And let's just say there were a lot of groans.
Michigan appears unhappy to have to face Alabama in College Football Playoff
On one hand, Michigan's reaction should tell you that, if the CFP Selection Committee's goal is to get the four best teams into the Playoff field, they got it right. That reaction says that Harbaugh's Wolverines were hoping to play Florida State for a spot in the National Championship Game. They won't get that matchup, though.
With the current rosters and form, Alabama is clearly the better team. It's also a team that Michigan has lost to previously in a CFP semifinal as Harbaugh is still searching for his first win in a College Football Playoff game.
To get over that hump, he'll now have to beat the SEC champions in the Crimson Tide, a team that just ended a Georgia 29-game winning streak, a team coached by the GOAT of college football in Nick Saban, and a team that is arguably the most talented in the country.
So yeah, you can understand the team's reaction. But for a program that's recently adopted Ric Flair, perhaps they should heed his words: To be the man, you gotta beat the man.