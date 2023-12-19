Michigan is in for a rude awakening if they think scout team QB can replicate Jalen Milroe
As Michigan starts to prepare for their semi-final game against Alabama, it seems like their practice methods might force the team into a bad situation.
With a little over two weeks till the College Football Playoff semi-finals, Michigan is getting ready for their matchup against Alabama by using a practice QB from their scout team to practice their plan against Jalen Milroe and company. While by all accounts Alex Orji is doing a great job as the practice QB, the team is in a bit of a rude awakening if the Wolverines think that they can replicate Milroe's production in practice.
The defense for the Wolverines is one of the best in the country and will need to contain Milroe if they wants a chance to win this game. This is because Michigan will have a bit of a challenging day when it comes to their passing game with the way the passing offense has played of late.
Blake Corum will need to have a great day of work in the playoff, but the defense for Michigan will most likely not be able to depend on the offense too much minus the run game. With that in mind, what does Michigan have to do on the defensive side of the ball to win?
What does Michigan have to do in order to beat Alabama?
The Wolverines are facing off against one of the best defenses in the country. J.J. McCarthy will have a bit of a challenge to find open passing lanes and will need to find a way to succeed if they want to win this game. Regardless of what happens in practice, the Wolverines have great personnel to contain Jalen Milroe.
If Michigan wins this game, it will not be a shootout. The Tide have a great defense and the passing offense for Wolverines is good but not incredible. With that in mind, Michigan's defense needs to make sure that Milroe cannot beat them with his arm or his legs, which is easier said than done.
While it is standard procedure to have a practice squad QB run against the first-string defense during the week, it does highlight the challenge of making sure the game plan is good enough to keep Milroe and company out of the end zone for the majority of the game.