Michigan OC Sherrone Moore sends love to Jim Harbaugh through tears after beating Penn State
The Wolverines were without Jim Harbaugh, but they found a way to beat No. 10 Penn State on the road and fight through adversity.
The emotions in Ann Arbor and the sideline were raw after the Michigan Wolverines raided Happy Valley and beat the Penn State Nittany Lions, 24-15, after a tumultuous week that saw head coach Jim Harbaugh suspended (or, more accurately, "banned from the sidelines") by the Big Ten for three games as a result of the sign-stealing scandal.
The Wolverines responded with an old-school approach of power football and anger, as a form of retaliation.
The emotion from offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who served as the head coach in Harbaugh's absence, during a postgame interview with Fox Sports' Jenny Taft proved a point. These players will fight for their coaches.
Michigan OC moved to tears after win over Penn State, sends love to Harbaugh
Keep in mind, the NCAA has not linked Harbaugh to the scandal, but Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti, amid pressure from other programs and coaches within the conference, acted swiftly to hand down the penalty for the university. It's worth noting that Harbaugh is not being suspended for his actions but, rather, as a penalty for the program's violation of the Big Ten's sportsmanship clause.
Michigan filed a TRO in hopes of Harbaugh coaching against Penn State, but it was not granted in time. By game's end, the Maize and Blue got the last laugh on James Franklin, Manny Diaz, and the the Nittany Lions. Now, they have two more games in Maryland on the road and home for a date with rival Ohio State.
This may all come crashing down once the investigation is complete and a final verdict is reached. Michigan could be punished, or they could simply have the last laugh. Time will tell.
For now, you have to feel happy for Moore. If nothing else, he might even land a head coaching gig somewhere down the line. That's what the real meaning of this victory is, that and how the players fought for their coach and stood up and delivered a major result in the face of adversity.
Michigan vs Everybody indeed.