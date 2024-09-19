Matchup history: Michigan and USC meet for the first time outside the Rose Bowl
It has not been the start to the 2024 college football season that the Michigan Wolverines were expecting. They were blown out in Week 2 at home against the only formidable team they've played so far and proceeded to barely defeat Arkansas State in Week 3. Their struggles early on have already caused new head coach Sherrone Moore to make a quarterback change ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the USC Trojans.
Unlike the Wolverines, the Trojans have gotten off to an excellent start, gutting out a win against LSU on prime time in Week 1 and following that up with a 48-0 annihilation of Utah State in their home opener. They're 2-0 and will be fresh heading into what will undoubtedly be a tough test playing at The Big House.
This will be especially tough for USC because they have no experience playing against Michigan, specifically in this environment. In fact, Saturday's game will be the first time that these teams have ever faced off in the regular season. With USC moving over to the Big Ten, more matchups against the Wolverines can be expected.
Michigan and USC matchup history
These two programs have met a total of 10 times over their storied histories, but as mentioned above, none of the 10 previous matchups have occurred in the regular season. The Trojans have won six of the 10, including each of the last three contests, but Michigan won each of the first three times that they met.
The last time that they played was back in 2007 and saw the Trojans win an entertaining 32-18 game. Future Super Bowl champion Chad Henne threw for over 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Michigan, but John David Booty outplayed him, throwing for nearly 400 yards and chipping in four passing touchdowns in USC's win.
Games between these two schools have generally been low-scoring. Their 2007 contest was the first time that they combined for 50+ points in a game and the second time that one of the teams scored 30 or more in a game. It'll be interesting to see if Saturday's matchup plays out similarly.
Michigan vs. USC 2024 game preview
The player to watch on Michigan's end is their new starting quarterback Alex Orji. He's a dual-threat quarterback who can take a game over on the ground, but his arm is far from proven. Davis Warren had struggled mightily to begin the season, though, tossing six interceptions compared to just two touchdowns in three games, so the change was more than necessary.
As intriguing as Orji is, it'll be a tough task against a USC team that has played some awesome defense in their first two games. Home-field advantage should help, but the Trojans are coming off a bye week and had the help of Moore announcing Orji as his starter earlier than he had to.
The Trojans are seen as the favorites to win this one on the road, but Michigan is still a ranked team, and their lethargic offense could wake up with the quarterback change. This should be a fascinating one to watch unfold.