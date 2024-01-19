Mickey Loomis hints at a huge trade to kick off locker room dismantling
The Saints general manager could have a major trade planned that is sure to anger some fans.
The New Orleans Saints finished the 2023 NFL regular season with a 9-8 record, just missing out on the NFC South crown and postseason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While it wasn't a banner year for the Saints or their offense under Derek Carr, the team isn't far away from playoff contention and should, in theory, be hard at work on reenforcing weaker aspects of their squad.
Instead, it seems like the Saints are preparing to trade one of their best players. General manager Mickey Loomis was asked by reporters why the team made the quizzical decision to give star cornerback Marshon Lattimore an option bonus instead of a signing bonus. Loomis' answer was more than cryptic; it was basically as close to an open statement as it gets without actually divulging the full plan.
Saints, Marshon Lattimore may have separate goals
That "reason" is a trade. By giving an option bonus, the Saints are making it easier to trade Lattimore and sending a message to both him and the entire NFL that one of the most gifted cornerbacks in the game is available. As if that weren't enough, Loomis is basically openly admitting a trade without directly saying those words, perhaps to save some face.
Why would the Saints be interested in trading Lattimore after a winning season in which they were agonizingly close to the playoffs? Apparently, a fire sale is coming amidst locker room unrest, with Loomis trying to make moves to change the culture and start fresh in New Orleans.
Lattimore wasn't named specifically as a problem, but maybe he wants a new opportunity. After all, he hasn't said anything from his end and seemed amicable to an option bonus, which implies that the 27-year-old is trying to facilitate a move himself. The Saints aren't a bad team, but maybe they do need to blow things up to avoid purgatory - and potentially they want to do that to find a Carr alternative, which may only be possible by saving money.
There are a lot of "maybes", but as Lattimore enters his prime, he should be an attractive trade target to teams looking to get over the hump as true Super Bowl contenders. Anyone who is a great cornerback away will strongly considering picking up the phone to call Loomis.