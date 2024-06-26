Mikal Bridges first reaction to joining Villanova teammates on Knicks
By James Nolan
The New York Knicks pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire former Villanova star Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.
Bridges is joining three teammates who he won national championships with in college. Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo captured two at Villanova alongside their new co-star, while Josh Hart was a part of the 2015-2016 championship team.
The former Brooklyn star certainly is excited to hop on the subway to Manhattan to play with familiar faces.
"This is crazy lol," Bridges tweeted.
Hart posted himself on a video call with Brunson, Bridges and DiVincenzo.
The Knicks have an elite offense with Mikal Bridges
After getting traded to Brooklyn, Bridges asserted himself as a threat on the offensive end. Everyone knew he could lock down on the defensive end, especially on the perimeter. But no one knew he had an offensive bag of tricks. In his first season with the Nets, he averaged 26.1ppg on 48 percent shooting from the field.
New York’s starting five has four dangerous scoring options. Julius Randle and Brunson will have a lot of pressure taken off them with Bridges arriving. DiVincenzo had a ton of open threes in his first season with New York, but he should have even more this upcoming season.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, New York is still looking to bring back O.G. Anunoby. If that happens, New York could swing DiVincenzo off the bench along with Hart and Miles McBride.
With or without Anunoby, the Knicks have a great group of stars now that Bridges is coming. The team chemistry has the potential to be off the charts.
Scoring shouldn’t be a problem for Tom Thibodeau’s crew next season. Brunson is coming off a season where he averaged 28.7 points. Randle averaged 24.0 before getting hurt, and Bridges averaged 19.9 points on 45 percent shooting. DiVincenzo had the third-most 3-point field goals in the league last season, trailing only Luka Donic and Steph Curry.
The Boston Celtics are the team above all in the Eastern Conference, but Leon Rose just put the Knicks in the mix. Acquiring Bridges puts New York over the top. The best part is that there is still a lot of offseason left. It will for sure be interesting to see where the Knicks go from here.