Mikal Bridges throws serious shade at Brooklyn Nets fans
As the Nets continue to meander between a rebuild and a reset, one of their stars dropped some strong complaints about their home crowd noise.
After the Nets lost to the New York Knicks at home, leading man Mikal Bridges was extremely upset about how many fans were rooting for the New York Knicks at Brooklyn's home game. As noted by ClutchPoints, the former Sun said "It's not fun when you feel like you're at an away game at home". The veteran added "Any person sitting in here" or "alive" would not want that atmosphere at their home games.
While there were a lot of reasons why the Knicks were able to beat the Nets by five, it seemed like the Knicks benefited from having the crowd behind them for the majority of the game. One good example of the crowd being in the Knicks' favor was when Jalen Brunson was shooting free throws. Even though Brunson isn't a top-five player in this league, fans in the arena were chanting MVP for a visiting player while the contender for an All-NBA selection was shooting free throws.
During the time that the franchise had Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it seemed like the Nets were gaining a small cultural foothold in Brooklyn. After that era, the Knicks were able to regain all of the traction that the Nets had.
Do the Nets have any chance of taking New York City basketball back from the Knicks?
In all reality, it will be hard for Brooklyn to regain the fans and traction that they had in the Durant era. Whether they want to or not at some point the franchise should try and rebuild. At the very least, the squad should be looking to trade Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, and Dorian Finney Smith for the draft haul that these wings are most likely commanding on the open market.
No matter what ends up happening, it's hard to see a world where the Nets can have actual home games when the Knicks play against them. For now fans in the NYC area, it seems like it will be a way cheaper way to go to a Knicks home game.