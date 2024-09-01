Mike Macdonald connection lands Seahawks potential difference maker
By Jack Posey
During the 2021 season, edge rusher Tyus Bowser broke onto the scene recording seven sacks. The following year, Bowser looked to continue his success in a Mike Macdonald-led defense. However, nine games in, Bowser tore his Achilles, effectively sidelining him for the remainder of the 2022 season and the entirety of the 2023 season and ultimately ending his career with the Baltimore Ravens.
After coaching a Baltimore Ravens defense in 2023 that was six in total defense, Mike Macdonald became a hot and popular topic in the coaching carousel. The soon-to-be youngest head coach in the league at 37 years old replaced the oldest head coach in the league Pete Carroll for the Seattle Seahawks on January 31, 2024. His task was to rebuild a Seahawks defense that was 30th in total defense and continue to improve an offense that was 21 in total offense.
The Seahawks first moves with Macdonald at the helm included extending Leonard Williams, signing Jerome Baker, adding secondary help, and then boosting an offensive line that has been noticeably bad since Russell Wilson was at the helm.
After starter Uchenna Nwosu sprained his MCL in a winning effort against the Cleveland Browns, the Seahawks, and Macdonald decided to bring in a familiar face to the practice squad.
What Tyus Bowser brings to the Seattle Seahawks
Bowser brings two things to the Seahawks: a veteran mindset and familiarity with Mike Macdonald. Bowser may very well never again be the player he was in 2021 when he recorded seven sacks. An Achilles tear is notorious for being very hard to come back from and it has proven time and time again that it leaves players a shade of their former self.
Bowser came into the league in 2017 as a second-round pick out of Houston and played in nearly every game until the season of his injury. The time he spent on the field with Macdonald was limited but he was able to familiarize himself with the defense.
Even if he is not able to make it back to the field and contribute in a meaningful way, Bowser's experience in the NFL and Mike Macdonald's defense is sure to pay more dividends for the Seahawks then not.