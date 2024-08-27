NFL roster cuts tracker: Most notable releases around the league [Updated Aug. 27]
NFL roster cut day, which falls on Tuesday, Aug. 27 ahead of the 2024 NFL regular season, is one of the toughest times in the league. Players who were roster hopefuls or maybe even entered training camp as a possible lock to make the roster get their dreams shattered if they are waived or cut with teams having to trim their rosters down to 53 players.
Now, this isn't always the end of the line. We see a ton of trades and roster shuffling to best fill out the 53-man rosters among all 32 teams. Less than 24 hours before the cutdown deadline, we saw the Green Bay Packers trade for former Titans third-round pick Malik Willis. And the list goes on beyond just that. Let's also not forget about teams waiving players in hopes of actually still keeping them around on the practice squad if they clear waivers.
But as NFL roster cuts are upon us, the simple truth is that some notable and recognizable players ended up on the wrong side of the roster bubble when it was all said and done. We're tracking some of the biggest names who didn't make the 53-man rosters they were trying to.
NFL Roster Cuts tracker: Biggest names cut before Aug. 27 deadline
Chiefs cut WR Kadarius Toney, RB Louis Rees-Zammit, WR Justyn Ross
We saw this one coming with Kadarius Toney but the Chiefs released him instead of trading him, assumedly because they couldn't find a taker. They also released former rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit along with preseason darling Justyn Ross as they moved to get to 53 players.
Bills cut former Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones, RB Frank Gore Jr., Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson
Though he may be a bit past his prime, with the Matt Milano injury, it was a shock to see Deion Jones get the axe from the Bills as part of their roster cuts. Former Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson, who was trying out in Buffalo, was among the others released that fans may have been following along with. Frank Gore Jr., the son of the longtime NFL legend, was also released.
Panthers continue WR shakeup, release Terrace Marshall Jr.
Terrace Marshall Jr., a former second-round pick who starred at LSU with Joe Burrow in the star-laden offense, was a casualty of the Panthers shaking up the wide receiver room under a new coaching regime. He should be someone who catches on with another team in short order at just 24 years old.
Cardinals release QB Desmond Ridder after camp battle
Arizona traded for former Falcons QB Desmond Ridder this offseason to compete with Clayton Tune to be Kyler Murray's backup. In the end, it was Tune who won that battle and now the former Cincinnati Bearcats signal-caller is looking for a new home.
Cowboys cut veterans DE Carl Lawson, LB Damien Wilson
Just 12 days after signing Carl Lawson, he's no longer with the Cowboys as he was released. It was perhaps even more shocking to see a longtime contributor at linebacker, Damien Wilson, end up on the wrong side of the cut line on Tuesday as well.
Seahawks release former second-round WR D'Wayne Eskridge
D'Wayne Eskridge has been cut by the Seahawks as the former second-round pick couldn't find his footing in Seattle as either a pass-catcher or returner. He should be a hot commodity among available players.
Packers cut QBs Michael Pratt and Sean Clifford along with K Anders Carlson
After the Willis trade, the Packers cut both rookie Michael Pratt and 2023 Day 3 pick Sean Clifford on Tuesday, setting up the hierarchy behind Jordan Love more clearly. Beyond that, another 2023 pick, kicker Anders Carlson, also officially was released after Green Bay tried multiple times to find a suitable replacement.
Patriots move on from QB Bailey Zappe behind Maye, Brissett
It's Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett manning the QB room in New England as the Patriots officially released Bailey Zappe, who has started multiple games for the franchise in recent years.
Lions release WR Donovan Peoples-Jones in crowded room
After adding him last season, the Lions cut ties with veteran receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. He should be another player who catches on quickly.
Steelers cut WR Quez Watkins after training camp, preseason battle
Given a thin wide receiver room, it was a bit of a surprise to see the Steelers cut Quez Watkins. However, the former Eagle didn't stand out in camp or preseason action while others like Dez Fitzpatrick did appear to carve out a role.
Titans end ties with former first-round CB Caleb Farley
Caleb Farley, a former first-round pick, was cut by the Titans after his career was largely derailed by injuries early on. I would imagine another team gives him an opportunity.
Browns surprise, cut third-round pick DT Siaki Ika
While not a huge name, the Browns cutting Siaki Ika, who the team drafted in the third round just last year, was absolutely wild to see. It's not often that a team cuts bait so quickly on a Top 100 pick.
Vikings set RB room, cut Myles Gaskin
The depth behind Aaron Jones in the Vikings running back room was a question but it'll largely be Ty Chandler manning the reserve carries with Myles Gaskin getting the boot in Minnesota.
Texans release CB C.J. Henderson, WR Noah Brown
Really a position of strength for Houston's roster, they released former first-rounder C.J. Henderson after giving him another shot while Noah Brown is an odd man out in a crowded receiver room after playing a solid role in this offense.