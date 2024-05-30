Mike McCarthy doesn't sound happy with Micah Parsons for missing Cowboys OTAs
The 2023 offseason has been nothing like what Dallas Cowboys fans had imagined. Not only did the team mostly strike out in free agency, but they have yet to extend any of their best players.
Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons are all extension-eligible, looking for extensions, and have yet to receive one. The lack of an extension could be the reason why Parsons was absent in Thursday's Cowboys OTAs.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy did not mince words when asked about Parsons' absence. He did not sound happy at all.
Mike McCarthy does not sound pleased with Micah Parsons skipping Cowboys OTAs
McCarthy has let it be known in the past that while he's a great player, Parsons has more work to do as a leader. Missing OTAs doesn't help with that. He let that be known in his response.
"I think anytime you have a chance to be together, it's an opportunity to improve, whether it's in the mental realm, the physical realm, which is limited obviously at this time of year, and the emotional connection and so forth. But, you know, it's a long year. Training camp is really the heightened focus for all of that. But yeah, it's definitely an opportunity that's been missed."
Missing OTAs is not the biggest deal in the world, but this is a time when Parsons could get to work not only with his new and younger teammates but with his new defensive coordinator. Dan Quinn was replaced this offseason by Mike Zimmer and is incorporating his new scheme without Parsons in attendance.
There's no denying Parsons' talent. He's only been in the NFL for three seasons yet he's a three-time Pro Bowler, a two-time first-team All-Pro, a Defensive Rookie of the Year winner, and a Defensive Player of the Year finalist. Last season set career highs with 14 sacks and 33 QB hits. He also racked up 18 tackles for loss. He was a one-man wrecking crew defensively for Dallas.
While there's no doubt that Parsons will be just fine after missing a couple of days of OTAs, his teammates could have all benefitted from having him there. Team bonding is an important thing, and as McCarthy says, that's an opportunity missed by not having one of their best players in attendance.