What is Mike Norvell’s buyout at Florida State? Noles fans are fed up
Florida State fans are deep in the dumps after another game with poor QB play leading to a 20-12 loss against Memphis and fans are wondering how much it would cost to buy out head coach Mike Norvell this season. Although the program has multiple issues, the most obvious struggles have come at QB with Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei falling flat in Tallahassee.
While this season is likely set to be a bust, even just three weeks in, Norvell is coming off a terrific season that could've possibly resulted in a national title if star QB Jordan Travis didn't suffer a season-ending injury. Of course, the 2024 season has started off terribly.
While Memphis is a great program that could possibly make the College Football Playoff this season as the Group of 5 representative, that doesn't excuse Norvell and Florida State. Yes, the head coach probably has a little bit more runway after a new contract extension was given to him last offseason, fans in Tallahassee are still wondering how much it would cost to fire Mike Norvell this season.
Mike Norvell's buyout at Florida State is shockingly inexpensive
As noted by The Osceola of Rivals, Mike Norvell's buyout is "set at $6 million in 2024". The Seminoles have yet to win a game this season with the program in danger of not qualifying for a bowl game this season.
The Seminoles should be able to get a win or two with matchups against Cal and SMU in the next two weeks but it's hard to see many sure wins outside of those two games when looking at FSU's remaining schedule outside of Charleston Southern.
As the Seminoles try to salvage a poor start of the season, fans may be begging for the program to hit the reset button sometime this season. With a low buyout number for this year, that may be possible.