Mike Shildt calls out Dodgers fans for throwing objects at players in NLDS Game 2
The San Diego Padres didn't just have to overcome the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS on Sunday night. They also had to overcome a frighteningly belligerent crowd at Dodger Stadium, which caused an extended delay in the bottom of the seventh inning after throwing objects from the stands at both left fielder Jurickson Profar and right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr.
Under the circumstances, San Diego would've been forgiven for focusing on something other than winning a baseball game. But instead the Padres chose to pour it on, tacking on six runs across the eighth and ninth innings to turn a 4-1 score into a 10-2 rout that changed the tenor of this whole series. And after the game, San Diego manager Mike Shildt told reporters that that's just how his team wanted to respond — while putting Dodgers fans on blast.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe toThe Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Mike Shildt had perfect response to Dodgers fans after Padres' Game 2 win
Shildt didn't mince words in his postgame press conference, calling Dodger Stadium a "hostile enviroment" — which is putting it mildly. But he also included a message to L.A. and its fans: The Padres aren't about to back down, and the entire incident only made them stronger.
It's hard not to be impressed with how Shildt handled this whole situation. He was immediately out of the dugout to help comfort a visibly shaken Profar, and he was instrumental in demanding that proper security measures were put in place to ensure that his players would be safe for the rest of the game.
In a chaotic moment, Padres players knew that there was someone in charge and someone who had their back. What could very easily have been a turning point in the game instead became a rallying cry, and Shildt's firm leadership was a big reason why. San Diego responded to unacceptable behavior with swagger and defiance, and when you hear the team's manager after the game, it's not hard to figure out where that confidence comes from.