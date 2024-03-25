Mike Tomlin's comment on Russell Wilson proves Kenny Pickett overreacted
There are people who overreact to things, and there is Kenny Pickett. Oh boy, this one is a doozy...
By John Buhler
With Mike Tomlin clearing a few things up in terms of the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback hierarchy, it is abundantly clear that their former starter Kenny Pickett made a big fuss about nothing. Pickett requested a trade immediately upon news that Russell Wilson was coming over in his free agency. Apparently, Pickett thought he was the sure-fire starter in Pittsburgh next year. Tomlin saw otherwise.
After Wilson came over, Pickett was traded to his other "hometown" team in the Philadelphia Eagles. He is firmly the Eagles' backup, as Jalen Hurts has that starting job locked down. Had Pickett just been a good soldier, he would have had a chance to compete for the starting job in Pittsburgh. Instead, former Chicago Bears starter Justin Fields will have that luxury after being traded over later.
Here is a direct quote from Tomlin about the quarterback pecking order in Pittsburgh as of late March.
"We've been very transparent about the pecking order, at least to start. I just think that provides clarity for all parties involved. Russell is a veteran, man. He's got a proven process of readiness. He's been in this league a long time. He's capable of rallying troops, receivers, tight ends, running backs, et cetera. He's just got a lot of experience in terms of what it takes to be the guy over the course of a 12-month calendar and I just think that that's something that a younger guy like Justin could learn from."
I have to admit this. For as corny as Wilson is, he is a professional. He may not be overly keen on self-awareness, but he seems to understand that his career hangs in the balances. While he had a terrific start to it over in Seattle, his Denver Broncos' tenure was painfully unforgettable. That is why he is playing for the veteran minimum in Pittsburgh, as the Walton-Penner Family is paying his hefty salary.
All the while, Pickett's NFL quarterbacking stock just took another big hit after Tomlin's comments.
Kenny Pickett's overreaction further proven with Mike Tomlin comments
This is a new offense the Steelers will be running under Arthur Smith. The former failed head coach of the Atlanta Falcons will probably try to do something ground-centric in Pittsburgh to best set up either Fields or Wilson for success. Truth be told, either of those guys is probably better than anyone he worked with in Atlanta, outside of the last halfway decent year of Matt Ryan's NFL career in 2021.
Like Desmond Ridder, Pickett is another failed quarterback selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Only two quarterbacks taken from 2021 to 2022 are NFL starters. It is only fitting that these two men book end those two drafts in question. That would be the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Trevor Lawrence from 2021 and 2022's Mr. Irrelevant in one Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers.
Clearly, NFL talent evaluators have been getting a lot more wrong than right in assessing high-end quarterbacks coming out of college. The 2020 COVID season did a number on all of us. However, the one common thread I have seen out of quarterbacks who don't make it is this: They lack a willingness to compete. This is why it went to hell in a hand basket for Carson Wentz previously, and now Pickett.
Nothing is ever handed to you. It is why the NFL stands for Not For Long. Don't get too cocky, fellas.