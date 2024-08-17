Mike Tomlin didn't seek out Sean Payton's evaluation of Russell Wilson
By John Buhler
Well, this is something... During a recent feature for ESPN, Sal Paolantonio spoke with Mike Tomlin. One of the topics of discussion was the addition of former Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback Russell Wilson. While the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach could have contacted Broncos head coach Sean Payton to discuss Wilson's game and whatnot, he chose not to do that.
I may be making a mountain out of a mole hill, but this struck a nerve with me. I have not been a fan of Wilson's game since the 2020 season for the most part. To only add fuel to the fire, I cannot say I am ever rooting for Payton to be successful. I am an Atlanta Falcons fan. Payton's former employer in the New Orleans Saints can forever kick rocks. But for Tomlin to say no to Payton, that speaks volumes.
Tomlin told Paolantonio he trusts his team's research more than ever reaching out to another team.
“I did not. It’s my job and our job to determine that," said Tomlin, h/t Pro Football Talk. "And so I don’t run away from responsibilities. It’s just Steelers conducting Steelers business, man. We information gather. We do our appropriate research, and we make decisions and we don’t look back. We don’t seek comfort from the opinion of others that are non-Steelers, respectfully. That’s just how we go about our business.”
I have two initial thoughts on this. The first is from the Steelers' standpoint. They continue to be very insular, which has served them previously, but not as much anymore. Pittsburgh has become synonymous with winning nine games a season, but very little after that. The other thought I had is there is a chance that Payton has lost a ton of respect from his coaching peers in recent seasons.
Combined, these two Hall-of-Fame level coaches have not won a Super Bowl since the late 2000s.
I get Tomlin wanting to trust his staff, but you have to wonder if the game has passed Payton by. He left the Saints in a state of disarray in the wake of Drew Brees' retirement. Going to FOX Sports to be an analyst for a year to "retire" was so very Urban Meyer of him. If he would have waited another year, he might be the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers over the controversial Jim Harbaugh.
Tomlin has his detractors as well, including yours truly. However, I think it says that Tomlin doesn't care what went down between Payton and Wilson last year on the Broncos. There was some sort of communication breakdown that never got rectified. At the end of the day, the Broncos have been poorly run for the better part of a decade now. At least they are all pulling in the same direction today.
The truth of the matter is this. Wilson was terrible the last two years in Denver, and was a shell of himself during his last year in Seattle. He could experience a career renaissance in Pittsburgh, but keep in mind that Arthur Smith is his new offensive coordinator. While he was great in the same role with the Tennessee Titans previously, he was over his skis at times leading the team that I root for.
Overall, I think this says way more about Payton than it does Tomlin. Either way, this is not great...