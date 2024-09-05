Mike Tomlin gives Steelers opponents an easy out with bizarre defensive strategy
By Mark Powell
Mike Tomlin is one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and a great defensive mind. Because of that, it's surprising that Tomlin would let his current defensive coordinator, Teryl Austin, make such a bold strategy with defensive back Joey Porter Jr.
Porter Jr. is entering just his second year in the NFL, but is undoubtedly one of the best young cornerbacks in the league. No offense to Ike Taylor, but one could easily make the argument that JPJ is the best pure cover corner the Steelers have had in decades.
Joey Porter Jr. claims he won't move across formation for Steelers
While their defensive system doesn't require a cornerback of the lockdown variety thanks to complicated blitz schemes and elite safety play, it can't hurt. That is why the choice to not allow Porter Jr. to move across the formation when necessary is all the more confusing by Austin and Tomlin.
"I don't really know," Porter Jr. said regarding the Steelers coverage plans with Drake London of the Falcons this week. "We've got two really good corners on each side, me and [Donte Jackson]. I feel like whatever side that he's on or I'm on is gonna be good regardless of the situation."
Porter Jr. is a great teammate, but if the Steelers aren't going to keep him on London, the Falcons ought to throw that way on just about every occasion.
"He's been in the league a long time," Porter Jr. continued when speaking of Jackson. "He went against various big guys like Mike Evans and everything like that in the division. He's welcoming to the challenge, he's not gonna back down from it. And that's the kind of DB you want on your team."
Donte Jackson is solid, but Steelers margin for error is small
Jackson does have plenty of potential as a second cornerback, especially with Porter Jr. alongside him to take on No. 1 targets like London. However, let's not get it twisted. At this point in his career, Jackson shouldn't be covering London, Evans or any true WR1.
The Steelers aren't in a position to take chances with their defense especially. Pittsburgh's defense arguably faces more pressure than any other unit in the league, as the offense doesn't leave the team with much margin for error. Sure, Kenny Pickett and Matt Canada are gone, but is Russell Wilson that much of an upgrade? Pittsburgh is far from an offensive juggernaut, and for that reason the Steelers can't afford to give up free yards to London with Jackson in coverage.
Pittsburgh drafted Porter Jr. to be their No. 1 corner. It's about time they start playing him like one.