Steelers roster choice will make Russell Wilson's eventual benching devastating
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers are rolling with Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. Wilson would've been an excellent choice for that exact role about five years ago. However, ever since his trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, Wilson has not looked like his old self.
Denver wanted to get rid of Wilson so bad they were willing to pay $38 million for him to play elsewhere. Elsewhere, as it turns out, is Pittsburgh. The Steelers got Wilson for a bargain, but bargain buys don't always work out. If Wilson doesn't dramatically improve from the version Denver sadly grew accustomed to, he won't start for long. Wilson took far too many sacks, and was either unable or unwilling to use his mobility to his advantage.
Mr. Unlimited got off to a shaky start in Steelers training camp as well, but it wasn't entirely his fault. Wilson suffered a calf injury which sidelined him for Pittsburgh's first preseason game. Shortly thereafter, he looked subpar against the Buffalo Bills and mid at best against the Detroit Lions. The preseason isn't to be taken too seriously, but Wilson's struggles behind a young Steelers offensive line are concerning.
Why Mike Tomlin named Russell Wilson the Steelers starting QB
Nonetheless, Mike Tomlin named Wilson starting quarterback just last week. However, he also plans to use backup Justin Fields, who offers the mobility that Wilson lacks at times. Fields can escape the pocket quickly, and while he often does so too soon, that might actually work to the Steelers advantage considering they are down several starting offensive linemen.
Tomlin has liked what he's seen from Fields. When naming Wilson starter, Tomlin was sure to have a private conversation with Fields and even hyped him up to the media in an interview with Rich Eisen. While Wilson was brought in to start, his leash isn't as long as it was at the start of training camp. Fields has applied the pressure, and this Steelers fan wouldn't be surprised if the Ohio State product is the primary starter by the end of the season.
Russell Wilson named a Steelers captain
All of that makes Pittsburgh's decision to name Wilson a captain even funnier. Wilson is by all accounts a good leader on and off the field. He's not afraid to be vocal when called upon, and he stays out of trouble. Wilson is a model citizen, even if a little corny and cringe at times. His hype video didn't help the perception of the latter point.
I do not blame Tomlin for naming Wilson a captain. As the team's starting quarterback, it makes all the sense in the world. However, benching Wilson in favor of Fields when the former is a captain and the latter is not may not go over well in the locker room when the time comes.