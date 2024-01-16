Mike Tomlin handles question about future with Steelers in worst way imaginable
Although the Steelers made it to the postseason, Mike Tomlin's future remains up in the air.
As many predicted, the 10-8 Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a Wild Card round exit in the 2024 NFL postseason, falling 31-17 to a Buffalo Bills team that has more talent than Pittsburgh and an actual franchise quarterback.
If anything, head coach Mike Tomlin should be praised for maintaining some level of consistency within the hallowed Steelers organization, bringing them another postseason appearance despite a revolving door of quarterbacks who were unable to elevate a talented squad.
However, Tomlin has faced questions about his future, thanks to heading into a "lame duck" year in 2024/25 with his contract set to expire after the 2024 regular season. Teams do not want to have their coach on just one year in a season, because it leads to even more questions and uncertainty.
Immediately after the Steelers playoff exit, Tomlin was unsurprisingly asked the question about his future with the team due to rumors of a possible split and the fact that he would only have one year left on his contract this offseason.
Tomlin's response? To simply walk away like nothing happened.
Mike Tomlin's consistency is underappreciated
On the one hand, it's not entirely surprising for Tomlin to do something like this, but, on the other hand, it's not exactly the response Steelers fans probably want from their man in charge. He had to have known this question was coming, especially at this very moment when Pittsburgh's 2023/24 season officially comes to an end.
Tomlin could have snapped back at the reporter with a witty remark, given his usual canned answer in coachspeak, or done anything else other than walk away, leaving the Steelers and their fans wondering if this could truly be the end.
With Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots ending their fruitful era this offseason, Tomlin is now the longest-tenured head coach by any NFL organization. He took the job in 2007 to succeed the legendary Bill Cowher, won the Super Bowl in just his second season, took the Steelers playoffs countless times, and somehow managed to hide Antonio Brown's antics.
Everything must end, and maybe the Steelers would be better off starting a new era with a fresh head coach. However, it's never easy to say goodbye, even as it is all too easy to forget to appreciate someone so consistent until they are well and truly out the door. In his entire coaching career, Tomlin never had a losing record for Pittsburgh.