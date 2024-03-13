Mike Williams has a chance to be absolutely savage over his free-agency choice
- The Los Angeles Chargers needed to get cap-compliant before the start of the new year.
- Their first cap casualty was their longtime wide reicever Mike Williams to save $20M.
- With Williams hitting the open market, here is why he could be a fit with Kansas City.
By John Buhler
And just like that, the Los Angeles Chargers are cap-compliant! It didn't take much, other than moving on from one of their former first-round picks in wide receiver Mike Williams. Known for his big-time playmaking abilities, as well as his proclivity for getting hurt, he was a Charger through and through ... well, at least until now. One team that needs a veteran wide receiver happens to be a division rival.
I wrote about this earlier, how the Kansas City Chiefs could be in on former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, as he too is expected to be released before the start of the league year. Kansas City may be the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, but a myriad of dropped passes nearly cost them last season. Williams offers something different than Renfrow as a pass-catcher.
The funny part of all this is that they both starred for Dabo Swinney at Clemson. Clearly, they were coached up by him, as that is his position group of note. What they didn't learn in the ACC was how to score enough points to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. Should either of them team up with the future Hall of Famer in Kansas City, it would make the Chargers or the Raiders look stupid as well.
By moving on from Williams, the Chargers are saving precisely $20 million against the cap for 2024.
Should the Chiefs sign a former wide receiver of a division rival, they will deserve all of the praise.
NFL rumors: Could Kansas City Chiefs sign Mike Williams in free agency?
While I tend to believe that it would serve the Chiefs to take a wide receiver with the very last pick of the first round, if there is value to be had in free agency to amplify the receiving corps, then they should do it. Players all around the league are going to want to be a part of a winner. For guys like Renfrow and Williams who have been on the losing end to them a bunch, what's team loyalty anyway?
Between the two, I would go with Renfrow over Williams because of his versatility, as well as being far more reliable. There is a reason why the Chargers are one of the most snakebitten-to-hell franchises in the league. They draft great players, but ones that often get hurt. It is why for the amount of talent they have had over the years, they are one of the greatest underperformers across the entire NFL.
Overall, I would venture to guess that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has plenty of intel on either Renfrow or Williams. This gives his team a leg up on potentially signing either of the veteran wide receivers out of Clemson. If Kansas City ends up signing one, then great. If not, it may indicate that the amount of tread on the tires for both former Tigers receivers could be of the depreciating variety.
Williams has the higher upside than Renfrow, but it is way more of a gamble to sign him to big money.