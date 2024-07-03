Milwaukee Brewers projected starting rotation after Aaron Civale trade
No team among legitimate postseason contenders needed starting pitching help more than the Milwaukee Brewers. They addressed that need on Wednesday, acquiring Aaron Civale in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Brewers starters enter Wednesday's action 29th in innings pitched. Somehow, they've worked around that by going 51-35 thanks in large part to their elite bullpen, but it's hard to see how winning while getting no length from starting pitchers would've continued for much longer.
Civale is far from a household name, and isn't having close to his best season, but he'd be third on this Brewers team with 87 innings pitched making him an important addition, to say the least. For now, let's take a look at Milwaukee's projected starting rotation with Civale in the mix.
Projected Brewers starting rotation after acquiring Aaron Civale
Here is what the Brewers starting rotation will look like after acquiring Aaron Civale leading up to the trade deadline:
Rotation Order
Pitcher
1
Freddy Peralta
2
Aaron Civale
3
Tobias Myers
4
Colin Rea
5
Bryse Wilson
As you can see, this Brewers rotation needs a lot of work. Civale is an upgrade over Dallas Keuchel who the Brewers recently acquired, but that's not saying much. He still has a 5.07 ERA in his 17 starts with the Rays, a team known for getting the most out of its pitchers.
While the rotation is subpar relative to other contenders, the Brewers do have some bright spots here.
Peralta, while inconsistent, has a very high ceiling. Six of his 17 starts have seen him complete six innings and allow one run or fewer, which is ace-like production.
Tobias Myers has been a welcome surprise for Milwaukee, posting a 3.26 ERA in his 12 appearances (11 starts) since his call-up in late April. He's allowed three runs or fewer in eight of his 11 starts, giving Milwaukee a chance to win virtually every time out.
Colin Rea has done a fine job working both as a starter and as a bulk reliever following an opener this season, posting a 3.61 ERA in 87.1 innings pitched overall. Bryse Wilson has been used in a similar capacity as Rea and hasn't had quite as much success, but is probably good enough to be a No. 5 starter.
This Brewers team could use another high-end starter. Whether they'll do that or not remains to be seen, but for now, Brewers fans can appreciate the fact that Civale makes them better and should, at the very least, eat some innings.