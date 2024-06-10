Minnesota Twins city connect jerseys revealed with all-too-predictable results
By Curt Bishop
The Minnesota Twins have become the latest team to unveil their City Connect uniforms.
Early on Monday, the Twins gave fans a first look at their City Connect uniforms, with the tagline "The Ripple Effect."
The jerseys are blue with a yellow trim on the sleeves and a yellow Nike swoosh. The logo is also featured in the top right corner of the jerseys. It features the letters 'MN' and a yellow diamond shape at the top between the M and N. The hats are also blue with a yellow brim and a logo featuring the shape of the state of Minnesota on the front.
Minnesota Twins unveil City Connect uniforms
The designs of the Twins' City Connect uniforms are certainly unique, and they pay homage to the lakes in Minnesota.
However, the color scheme is quite predictable. These uniforms are just another example of teams deviating from their normal color scheme just to make them different from their regular uniforms.
It would have been better for the Twins to stick with their regular color scheme and make the jerseys navy blue, powder blue, or red, much like their typical uniforms. They also should have kept the hats in line with the regular color scheme instead of going a completely different direction and choosing these colors.
Instead, these are more like the City Connect uniforms of the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox, with interesting and unique designs, but a color scheme that doesn't match the traditional team looks.
At least the designs and tagline are clever, but the color scheme just doesn't make a whole lot of sense, especially when considering the Twins' regular colors are nowhere close to these.
We'll see how fans react to these new City Connect uniforms and if they are ultimately a hit or looked upon with distaste.