What missing the WNBA Playoffs would mean for the Atlanta Dream
The Atlanta Dream are entering the season's final stretch with a chance to make the postseason for the second consecutive season for the first time in 10 years. However, the Chicago Sky, are standing in their way — tied in the standings and holding a tiebreaker in the season series between the two teams, 2-1.
Atlanta entered the season with playoff aspirations and the world expected a playoff berth with the added talent. Needless to say this season has not gone accordingly and they have a 4-6 record from the last 10 games.
In the offseason, Atlanta added Jordin Canada, Tina Charles, and Aerial Powers to their roster. All three players have been in and out of the line-up due to injury. Charles has played all but one game this season and has been the team's anchor. Inconsistency in the lineup is one of the reasons the Dream have struggled to win games on the road, with a 5-12 record.
Atlanta head coach Tanisha Wright, is on the hot seat as her third season is going up in flames. Since taking over the team in 2021, Coach Wright has a 44-65 record (.404). If the Dream miss out on the playoffs there are almost certainly going to be some changes.
Loss of veteran presence
If Atlanta misses the postseason, they will almost certainly shed some of their key veterans. At the end of the season, the franchise will have four free agents — Powers, Charles, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, and Maya Caldwell.
Despite Powers only suiting up for 17 games, she is averaging 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting a blazing 38.9 percent from 3. She is one of the enforcers on the team and a jolt of energy at all times.
Losing Powers would be huge because of the impact she makes when she's on the floor. Charles would be a huge loss as well. Last season, the team struggled with rebounding and protecting the paint. Charles can score with second-chance points or by creating her offense from the post or mid-range. She is the third in team scoring (14.8) and she is dominating on the boards.
Parker-Tyus is another player who has a knack for cleaning the glass and she can knock down open mid-range shots. Missing the postseason can set this team back with firepower and future assets.
Coach Wright series finale
The final implication for the Dream, if they miss the postseason, is the possibility of coach Wright being fired.
Coach Wright's win percentage of .404 is underwhelming because this has been a younger, rebuilding team. But missing the postseason, not showing growth and wasting the veteran signings made to help drive a playoff run could force management to let her go.
Atlanta made the postseason last season, the only playoff appearance of the Wright era. Last season, the team finished the season 19-21 and was swept by a hungry Dallas Wings team in the first round.
Under Wright, the Dream have struggled to close games and remain focused in crucial moments in games. Injury has affected the team but great coaches find a way to get their players to win even shorthanded.
Rhyne Howard is the face of the franchise and teams can beat the Dream by allowing her to score and locking in on the rest of the team. On the flip, side she often overcompensates and struggles to find a rhythm because of the offense running through her.
If Coach Wright is fired, the rebuild will begin once again for Atlanta.