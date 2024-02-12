Listen to Mitch Holthus call of Chiefs game-winning Super Bowl 58 touchdown
The Kansas City Chiefs won their third Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes. You wouldn't know it based on Mitch Holthus's call on the Chiefs radio network.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman scored the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl 58. Kansas City is in the midst of a dynasty, having won three Lombardi Trophies in just a few short seasons. And, as Patrick Mahomes stated ever-so-bluntly, the Chiefs are just getting started.
He does have a point, you know. Mahomes is in his prime and has yet to reach the ripe age of 30 years old. Much of the Chiefs core is under contract, though there are some important contributors to extend like defensive end Chris Jones. However, as long as Mahomes, Andy Reid and Brett Veach are running the show, the Chiefs should be among the AFC's elite. The players around them -- minus a select few including Travis Kelce -- are just lucky to be there.
So are Chiefs fans, who have been gifted the next Patriots dynasty thanks to a quarterback who -- when all is said and done -- could potentially have just as many accolades as Tom Brady. Whether Brady knows it or not, he passed the torch to Mahomes, who has since taken over as the game's greatest signal-caller by a wide margin.
There's been no greater "touchdown, Kansas City!" call that I can remember than what occurred on Sunday night when Hardman scampered into the end zone to give the Chiefs an overtime victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl 58.
Hardman himself has had a tough second coming in KC, as he failed to provide the impact Chiefs fans hoped when they re-acquired him at the deadline from the New York Jets. However, it's safe to say this makes up for all of that and then some.
As for Holthus, he's been around for a lot of bad Chiefs football to go along with the good memories Mahomes has helped create in KC.