MLB All-Star Game date, location, how to watch and more
The MLB All-Star Game will mark the midpoint of the 2024 season. Here is everything you need to know about this year's midsummer classic.
By Curt Bishop
The MLB All-Star Game is always a fun experience.
This event wraps up the All-Star week festivities, which include the Futures' Game, the MLB Draft, and the Home Run Derby.
The All-Star Game is of course a fun matchup between the best of the best in the American League and National League. It was once used to determine which league's pennant winner would have home field advantage in the World Series, though it was changed in 2017.
This year will be the 94th MLB All-Star Game. The first took place in 1933, and the event has taken place every year since then with the exception of the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Here is everything you need to know about this year's Midsummer Classic.
Everything to know about the 2024 MLB All-Star Game
This year, the All-Star Game will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, home of the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers. The game will be held on Tuesday, July 16.
Because an American League team is hosting the All-Star Game, the American League squad will act as the home team. This game is entirely ceremonious and will not have any impact on the rest of the season or the postseason, barring injuries of course.
Usually, the All-Star Game is televised on FOX Sports. Fans with cable networks will be able to find it on their local FOX channel. Other fans will be able to stream the game on MLB.com or other streaming services. For pre-game and postgame analysis, fans will likely be able to tune into MLB Network and possibly even ESPN.
The time for the game has obviously not been set just yet, as the game is still over two months away, but it's very likely that the game will start at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, which is a standard time for major sporting events to begin. Such has been the case for postseason and World Series games.
It remains to be seen who will be selected to this year's All-Star Game, but it will once again be an exciting event to kick off the second half of the season.