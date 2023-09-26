When does the MLB Divisional Series start?
A complete breakdown of when the MLB Divisional series takes place.
The 2023 MLB regular season is coming to a close, with multiple teams already having clinched postseason berths. That means that in the coming weeks, baseball will be on the biggest stage with some October baseball.
After the Wild Card round, the remaining teams -- including those with first round byes -- will compete in the Divisional Series. Over the years, these games have given baseball fans some really exicting games, with some intriguing matchup possibilities in 2023.
With all that being said, let's get into a breakdown of the 2023 MLB Divisional Series schedule.
MLB Divisional Series full schedule for 2023 postseason
The Divisional Series will kick off on October 7, with a full four-game slate. It could end on either October 11, October 12, October 13, or October 14 depending on the length of the four series. Games will be aired on FOX, FS1, and TBS.
Here's the full schedule for the 2023 MLB Divisional Series:
Saturday, October 7th
- ALDS A, Game 1: AL Lower WC Winner at AL Division Winner #1
- ALDS B, Game 1: AL Higher WC Winner at AL Division Winner #2
- NLDS A, Game 1: NL Lower WC Winner at NL Division Winner #1
- NLDS B, Game 1: NL Higher WC Winner at NL Division Winner #2
Sunday, October 8th
- ALDS A, Game 2: AL Lower WC Winner at AL Division Winner #1
- ALDS B, Game 2: AL Higher WC Winner at AL Division Winner #2
Monday, October 9th
- NLDS A, Game 2: NL Lower WC Winner at NL Division Winner #1
- NLDS B, Game 2: NL Higher WC Winner at NL Division Winner #2
Tuesday, October 10th
- ALDS A, Game 3: AL Division Winner #1 at AL Lower WC Winner
- ALDS B, Game 3: AL Division Winner #2 at AL Higher WC Winner
Wednesday, October 11th
- ALDS A, Game 4: AL Division Winner #1 at AL Lower WC Winner
- ALDS B, Game 4: AL Division Winner #2 at AL Higher WC Winner
- NLDS A, Game 3: NL Division Winner #1 at NL Lower WC Winner
- NLDS B, Game 3: NL Division Winner #2 at NL Higher WC Winner
Thursday, October 12th
- NLDS A, Game 4: NL Division Winner #1 at NL Lower WC Winner
- NLDS B, Game 4: NL Division Winner #2 at NL Higher WC Winner
Friday, October 13th
- ALDS A, Game 5: AL Lower WC Winner at AL Division Winner #1
- ALDS B, Game 5: AL Higher WC Winner at AL Division Winner #2
Saturday, October 14th
- NLDS A, Game 5: NL Lower WC Winner at NL Division Winner #1
- NLDS B, Game 5: NL Higher WC Winner at NL Division Winner #2
All four Divisional Series will be best of five, meaning that games four and five of each series will only be played if necessary. With this season being so competitive and exciting, it wouldn't be surprising to see a few Game 5's.