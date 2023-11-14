MLB Draft Lottery date, odds and how to watch: A's, Royals, Rockies in line for No. 1
Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 MLB Draft Lottery, including the date and how you can watch it.
By Scott Rogust
The MLB offseason is underway, with teams beginning to pick up or decline options on players' contracts or making changes in managerial positions. With free agents set to sign wherever they so choose five days after the 2023 World Series, all eyes will be on the Winter Meetings. That is where free agents, general managers, and agents meet to exchange offers and eventually agree to sign contracts.
The 2023 MLB Winter Meetings officially begin on Sunday, Dec. 3 until Dec. 6, from Nashville, Tenn. Most of the baseball world will be in attendance, and there will be a variety of events that take place besides the signings of free agents. For instance, the 2024 MLB Draft Lottery will be held, which will determine the top of the draft order among all non-playoff teams and who will secure the No. 1 overall pick.
But when does the MLB Draft Lottery take place? We have all of the information for you below.
When is the 2024 MLB Draft Lottery?
The 2024 MLB Draft Lottery will officially take place on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET. However, this will not take place live. Instead, it will air on MLB Network during a 5:30 p.m. ET program. This information comes courtesy of Carlos Collazo of Baseball America.
How to watch the 2024 MLB Draft Lottery
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 5
- Start Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Nashville, Tenn.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV
The 2024 MLB Draft Lottery will be broadcast on MLB Network on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. ET. You can stream MLB Network on MLBNetwork.com/Watch, but you will need to use your cable or satellite credentials to sign in.
One streaming service you can use if you don't have a cable or satellite provider is fubo TV. You can sign up for a seven-day free trial using this link.
Other streaming services that do carry MLB Network include YouTube TV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.
2024 MLB Draft Lottery odds
Below are the odds of each MLB Draft Lottery eligible team to win the No. 1 overall pick, courtesy of MLB.com.
- Oakland Athletics: 18.3 percent
- Kansas City Royals: 18.3 percent
- Colorado Rockies: 18.3 percent
- Chicago White Sox: 14.7 percent
- St. Louis Cardinals: 8.3 percent
- Los Angeles Angels: 6.1 percent
- New York Mets: 4.3 percent
- Pittsburgh Pirates: 3.0 percent
- Cleveland Guardians: 2.0 percent
- Detroit Tigers: 1.6 percent
- Boston Red Sox: 1.2 percent
- San Francisco Giants: 1.0 percent
- Cincinnati Reds: 0.9 percent
- San Diego Padres: 0.7 percent
- New York Yankees: 0.6 percent
- Chicago Cubs: 0.4 percent
- Seattle Mariners: 0.2 percent
- Washington Nationals: 0.0 percent
Note: The Washington Nationals aren't eligible to hold a lottery pick. That's because they are considered a "payor" club, meaning they give more in revenue-sharing dollars than receive, h/t MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo. That, and since they won a lottery pick last year, they are deemed ineligible. Plus, they can't receive a top 10 pick.
The three teams with the best odds to win the No. 1 overall pick are the Oakland Athletics, Kansas City Royals and Colorado Rockies.
The New York Mets, San Diego Padres, and New York Yankees will hold their selection if they are to win a lottery pick, but will move back 10 places. That's due to the fact that they have each surpassed the luxury tax threshold in 2023.
After the first round, the draft will be ordered from lowest winning percentage to highest winning percentage.