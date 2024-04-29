MLB finally puts Nike on blast for uniform fiasco and promises change
MLB players have complained enough. Finally, the league has promised change while putting the blame on Nike.
By Mark Powell
Change isn't always inherently good. That's the advice I would provide MLB and Nike if asked for my opinion on this issue.
MLB uniforms have, for the most part, looked the same for decades. Sure, there are random logo changes and new color schemes, but the actual threads themselves stay the same. That is, untol 2024, when Nike decided to roll out its new Vapor Premier uniform. It's been a downright disaster.
After frequent complaints from the players themselves, MLB has promised to make some changes, namely "a return to larger lettering on the back of jerseys, remedying mismatched grey tops and bottoms, and addressing the new Nike jersey's propensity to collect sweat," per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Per Passan, these changes will be made by at latest the beginning of the 2025 season.
"This has been entirely a Nike issue," an MLBPA memo to players said, per ESPN. "At its core, what has happened here is that Nike was innovating something that didn't need to be innovated."
MLB, MLBPA blast Nike for terrible uniform changes
It should also be noted that the union defended Fanatics, which has received much of the blowback and negative PR regarding the uniforms. Nike is responsible for the ideation and product itself, while Fanatics distributes it. However, per the MLBPA, Fanatics "recognizes the vital importance of soliciting Player feedback, obtaining Player buy-in and not being afraid to have difficult conversations about jerseys or trading cards. Our hope is that, moving forward, Nike will take a similar approach."
Nike's partnership with MLB began in 2019 and will continue, despite what's sure to be some blowback on this very public outcry.
"We cautioned Nike against various changes when they previewed them in 2022, particularly regarding pants," the union memo said. "MLB had been, and has been, aware of our concerns as well. Unfortunately, until recently Nike's position has essentially boiled down to -- 'nothing to see here, Players will need to adjust.' "
Up until Sunday, players felt their concerns weren't being taken seriously by Nike. Thankfully, MLB finally listened to its players.